As Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM) Stock Value Rose, U S Global Investors Has Upped by $450,303 Its Stake; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Shares Declined, Holder Tci Wealth Advisors Has Upped Its Holding

U S Global Investors Inc increased its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (FSM) by 117.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. U S Global Investors Inc bought 150,101 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.75% . The institutional investor held 277,363 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $966,000, up from 127,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. U S Global Investors Inc who had been investing in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $645.53 million market cap company. The stock increased 6.78% or $0.255 during the last trading session, reaching $4.015. About 2.68 million shares traded or 17.74% up from the average. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) has declined 30.76% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FSM News: 09/05/2018 – Fortuna Silver Mines 1Q EPS 9c; 15/03/2018 – FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR – PRELIM FY EBITDA EUR 55 MLN, UP 148.1% VS YEAR AGO; 02/04/2018 – Fortuna Files Form 40-F, Annual Report; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC – OPHIR HAS ALREADY HELD INFORMAL DISCUSSIONS WITH OTHER POTENTIAL PARTNERS FOR FORTUNA PROJECT; 28/04/2018 – Soccer-Fortuna Duesseldorf promoted to Bundesliga with last-gasp goal; 15/03/2018 – FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR SEES EBITDA GROWING 25-30% IN 2018; 15/03/2018 – RPT-FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR – PRELIM FY EBITDA EUR 55 MLN, UP 148.1% VS YEAR AGO; 09/03/2018 FORTBET SAYS IT OWNS 95.84% IN FORTUNA AS OF MARCH 9; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR HAD DISCUSSIONS W/ POTENTIAL PARTNERS FOR FORTUNA PROJECT; 29/05/2018 – Fortuna Silver Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Tci Wealth Advisors Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 566.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc bought 3,397 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,997 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.12 million, up from 600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $922.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $1864.96. About 2.90 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 17/04/2018 – Jeffrey Dastin: Exclusive: @Amazon in talks with airline Azul for shipping in #Brazil; 15/03/2018 – Second Time in Two Years Amazon Japan Has Come Under Antitrust Scrutiny; 24/05/2018 – Amazon reportedly confirmed the incident and blamed it on Alexa misinterpreting background conversation as commands to send a message to a contact; 14/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – TO LAUNCH OPERATIONS AT FULFILLMENT CENTERS IN NORTH RANDALL AND MONROE BY END OF 2018, AND IN EUCLID IN 2019; 29/03/2018 – Donald Trump Slams Amazon.com — 8th Update; 30/03/2018 – Will Trump mount an anti-trust case against Amazon?; 24/04/2018 – Amazon will begin delivering packages to Volvo and GM cars via Volvo on Call or GM’s OnStar service; 28/03/2018 – Amazon’s History Of Consumer Trust Will Help It Win Despite Obstacles, Says Analyst — MarketWatch; 02/04/2018 – ProfNet Experts Available on Commerce in the Amazon Age, IT Operations, More; 17/04/2018 – Wil Wheaton and Amber Benson Return to Perform John Scalzi’s Head On for Audible

U S Global Investors Inc, which manages about $845.00M and $208.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT) by 10,758 shares to 41,095 shares, valued at $2.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV) by 48,488 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 164,465 shares, and cut its stake in Iag Us 04/18/19 C3 (Call) (NYSE:IAG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.65, from 1.49 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 15 investors sold FSM shares while 29 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 60.66 million shares or 10.52% less from 67.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insur Com The has invested 0% in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Profund Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 21,455 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invests has 0.07% invested in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) for 2.86M shares. Moreover, Two Sigma Secs Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) for 56,373 shares. Cibc Asset Management invested in 370,893 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Davenport & Com Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). 79,965 were accumulated by Vanguard. Benjamin F Edwards & reported 300 shares stake. 19,028 are owned by Hsbc Pcl. Wells Fargo Mn stated it has 138,128 shares or 0% of all its holdings. British Columbia Inv Mgmt owns 0.02% invested in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) for 431,136 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Llc has invested 0% in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Cibc World Inc stated it has 200,359 shares. Pcj Inv Counsel Limited has invested 0.05% in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Toronto Dominion State Bank has 101,574 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

