As Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM) Stock Value Declined, Holder Mason Hill Advisors Decreased Holding by $7.38 Million; Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Constellation Brands (STZ) Stake by $4.34 Million; Shares Rose

Mason Hill Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (FSM) by 75.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mason Hill Advisors Llc sold 2.46 million shares as the company’s stock declined 30.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 783,924 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61M, down from 3.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mason Hill Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $446.62M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $2.79. About 1.45 million shares traded. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) has declined 53.71% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.14% the S&P500. Some Historical FSM News: 28/03/2018 – ECOPETROL CONTROLS SPILL OF CRUDE OIL, MUD-GAS AT LA FORTUNA,; 15/03/2018 – FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR SEES EBITDA GROWING 25-30% IN 2018; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR – PRELIM FY REVENUE AT EUR 212.4 MLN (NOT ZLOTYS), UP 100 PCT VS YEAR AGO (CORRECTS CURRENCY, ADDS ‘PRELIM’); 02/04/2018 – Fortuna Files Form 40-F, Annual Report; 15/03/2018 – Fortuna reports consolidated financial results for 2017; 15/03/2018 – RPT-FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR – PRELIM FY EBITDA EUR 55 MLN, UP 148.1% VS YEAR AGO; 28/04/2018 – Soccer-Fortuna Duesseldorf promoted to Bundesliga with last-gasp goal; 15/03/2018 – RPT-FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR SEES EBITDA GROWING 25-30% IN 2018; 10/05/2018 – FORTUNA SILVER MINES INC FVI.TO : NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$8.50 FROM C$8.25; 30/05/2018 – AgileField and StarfishETL Partner to Provide FSM Integration Solutions

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 98.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc sold 24,922 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 430 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75,000, down from 25,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $196.09. About 2.52 million shares traded or 28.38% up from the average. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 7.59% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 02/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $280 FROM $271; RATING OUTPERFORM; 16/05/2018 – FCC TO CONSIDER LETTING AUDACY DEPLOY SATELLITE CONSTELLATION; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC CSU.TO : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 15 PCT TO C$980; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE EPS $1.90; 25/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $719M, EST. $687.6M; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Raises Quarterly Dividend by About 42%; 20/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION TO INVEST $900M IN MEXICO PLANT TO BOOST OUTPUT; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Raises Dividend Payout Ratio Target to 30%; 27/03/2018 – FinancialForce Positioned as Innovative Services-Based Cloud Finance Vendor in New Report by Constellation Research; 09/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS $100M FINANCING

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $140,171 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sequoia Fin Limited Com reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Wisconsin-based Mason Street Limited Liability has invested 0.09% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Marsico Cap Management Ltd Llc accumulated 27,069 shares. Bbva Compass State Bank Incorporated stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Bluespruce Investments LP owns 1.13 million shares or 8.69% of their US portfolio. Stifel accumulated 263,510 shares. First Personal holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 1,976 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corp reported 88,200 shares. Finemark Fincl Bank And Tru reported 9,887 shares stake. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0% or 119 shares. Sfmg Ltd Liability has 4,351 shares. Legal And General Gp Public Ltd Company accumulated 0.08% or 823,226 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md accumulated 535,923 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Benjamin F Edwards & Incorporated holds 2,166 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 61,432 were reported by Royal London Asset Management.

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $356.76M and $400.95 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 103,541 shares to 191,456 shares, valued at $6.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 9,215 shares in the quarter, for a total of 366,448 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr.

More notable recent Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Auroraâ€™s Strategic Decisions Make It Difficult to Profit From Aurora Stock – Investorplace.com” on June 20, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Will Corona Keep Constellation Brands Growing? – The Motley Fool” published on June 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “These Billion-Dollar Pot Stocks Are Buyout Candidates – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “MillerCoors Is Still Mad About the Bud Light Super Bowl Ad – Motley Fool” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.65, from 1.49 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 15 investors sold FSM shares while 29 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 60.66 million shares or 10.52% less from 67.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has 440,580 shares. The New York-based Gabelli Funds Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Td Asset holds 0% or 836,195 shares in its portfolio. Profund Advisors Limited has 21,455 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Deutsche Bank Ag has 2.07M shares. Gamco Inc Et Al accumulated 0% or 34,760 shares. 54,194 were accumulated by Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc. Public Sector Pension Inv Board reported 408,400 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Sprott has 1.54% invested in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). British Columbia Invest holds 431,136 shares. D E Shaw And has 555,799 shares. Vanguard Group has invested 0% in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Signaturefd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Hsbc Plc has invested 0% in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 0% or 129,880 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Fortuna reports updated first year gold dorÃ© production plan for the Lindero Project, Argentina – GlobeNewswire” on April 04, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “Stop the Bleeding! Here Are 3 Top TSX Mining Stocks to Buy Now – The Motley Fool Canada” published on December 24, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Fortuna Silver Mines: Avoid This Stock – Seeking Alpha” on February 08, 2018. More interesting news about Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) were released by: Mining.com and their article: “Fortuna’s Lindero project on track for production in Q3 2019 – MINING.com” published on November 09, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Tilray, Fortuna Silver Mines, and Aimmune Therapeutics Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 20, 2018.