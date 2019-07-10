As Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM) Shares Declined, Mason Hill Advisors Has Lowered Its Stake by $7.38 Million; Ruffer Llp Lowered Stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by $5.68 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Mason Hill Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (FSM) by 75.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mason Hill Advisors Llc sold 2.46M shares as the company’s stock declined 30.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 783,924 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61 million, down from 3.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mason Hill Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $454.15 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.84. About 1.08 million shares traded. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) has declined 53.71% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.14% the S&P500. Some Historical FSM News: 31/05/2018 – OPHIR HAD DISCUSSIONS W/ POTENTIAL PARTNERS FOR FORTUNA PROJECT; 15/03/2018 – RPT-FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR – PRELIM FY EBITDA EUR 55 MLN, UP 148.1% VS YEAR AGO; 10/05/2018 – FORTUNA SILVER MINES INC FVI.TO : NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$8.50 FROM C$8.25; 28/03/2018 – Ecopetrol controls spill of crude oil, mud and gas at La Fortuna, Barrancabermeja; 15/03/2018 – FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR – FY REVENUE AT 212.4 MLN ZLOTYS, UP 100 PCT VS YEAR AGO; 28/04/2018 – Soccer-Fortuna Duesseldorf promoted to Bundesliga with last-gasp goal; 15/03/2018 – FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR – PRELIM FY EBITDA EUR 55 MLN, UP 148.1% VS YEAR AGO; 15/03/2018 – Fortuna reports consolidated financial results for 2017; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR – PRELIM FY REVENUE AT EUR 212.4 MLN (NOT ZLOTYS), UP 100 PCT VS YEAR AGO (CORRECTS CURRENCY, ADDS ‘PRELIM’); 09/03/2018 FORTBET SAYS IT OWNS 95.84% IN FORTUNA AS OF MARCH 9

Ruffer Llp decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 47.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ruffer Llp sold 64,519 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 71,073 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.28M, down from 135,592 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ruffer Llp who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $95.92. About 2.13 million shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has declined 9.54% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 03/05/2018 – Pain Spreads Among Hedge Fund Favorites as Adient to NXP Tumble; 13/04/2018 – China Stalls Review of Qualcomm, Toshiba Deals; 16/04/2018 – mike buetow: @Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44 billion @NXP takeover; 02/04/2018 – Qualcomm Extends NXP Tender Offer to April 6; 29/05/2018 – Qualcomm is expecting to meet this week with China’s antitrust regulators in a final push to secure clearance for its proposed $44 billion acquisition of NXP Semiconductors; 13/04/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm refile with MOFCOM; 27/04/2018 – Qualcomm Extends Cash Tender Offer for All Outstanding Shrs of NXP to May 11; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm to refile China application to get NXP deal cleared; 02/05/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS WON’T HOLD CALL NOR PROVIDE FORWARD GUIDANCE; 28/05/2018 – CHINA IS SAID TO CLEAR QUALCOMM-NXP ONCE CONFIDENT OF ZTE DEAL

More notable recent Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “54 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on June 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Endeavour Silver: All Eyes On Terronera – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019, Fool.ca published: “Silver Stocks Are Dipping: Is It Time to Buy? – The Motley Fool Canada” on April 04, 2019. More interesting news about Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Under $6 – Nasdaq” published on June 15, 2018 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Opportunity or Trap? 3 Undervalued Stocks on the TSX Index – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: February 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.65, from 1.49 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 15 investors sold FSM shares while 29 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 60.66 million shares or 10.52% less from 67.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grp Incorporated One Trading LP invested 0% in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Signaturefd Lc holds 1,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corp holds 1.07M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Exane Derivatives owns 7,700 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn reported 138,128 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Raymond James Finance Services Advisors Inc stated it has 22,651 shares. U S Global Investors invested in 277,363 shares or 0.46% of the stock. Raymond James Assocs has invested 0% in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Management Ltd owns 1.53 million shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Citadel Advisors Lc stated it has 0% in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Mirae Asset Glob Investments Comm Limited invested in 0.07% or 2.86 million shares. Tradewinds Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 500 shares. Alps accumulated 0.02% or 725,178 shares. Bankshares Of America De has 0% invested in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Apg Asset Nv invested in 0% or 230,600 shares.

More notable recent NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 02/26/2019: TWOU,WSTG,NXPI – Nasdaq” on February 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Where Will Qualcomm Be in 10 Years? – Nasdaq” on July 06, 2019. More interesting news about NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “NXP Semi -3% after CFO warning on China – Seeking Alpha” published on February 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Cypress Semiconductor a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Ruffer Llp, which manages about $3.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 1.27M shares to 6.50 million shares, valued at $241.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NYSE:NOV) by 970,362 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.02M shares, and has risen its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK).