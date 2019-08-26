As Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM) Market Value Rose, Mason Hill Advisors Decreased Its Holding by $7.38 Million; As E Trade Financial (ETFC) Stock Declined, Primecap Management Company Has Lifted Position by $10.58 Million

Mason Hill Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (FSM) by 75.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mason Hill Advisors Llc sold 2.46 million shares as the company’s stock rose 25.75% . The institutional investor held 783,924 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61 million, down from 3.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mason Hill Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $650.35 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.35% or $0.1314 during the last trading session, reaching $4.0514. About 1.81 million shares traded. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) has declined 30.76% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FSM News: 09/03/2018 FORTBET SAYS IT OWNS 95.84% IN FORTUNA AS OF MARCH 9; 15/03/2018 – RPT-FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR – PRELIM FY EBITDA EUR 55 MLN, UP 148.1% VS YEAR AGO; 05/04/2018 – Madame Fortuna is Back; Purina and PetSmart Team Up Again to Help Consumers ‘Save a Fortune’; 15/03/2018 – FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR – PRELIM FY EBITDA EUR 55 MLN, UP 148.1% VS YEAR AGO; 28/03/2018 – ECOPETROL CONTROLS SPILL OF CRUDE OIL, MUD-GAS AT LA FORTUNA,; 28/04/2018 – Soccer-Fortuna Duesseldorf promoted to Bundesliga with last-gasp goal; 15/03/2018 – Fortuna reports consolidated financial results for 2017; 07/05/2018 – Entravision Communications Corporation Helps Amplify Jarritos® “Destapa Tu Fortuna” Campaign; 28/03/2018 – Ecopetrol controls spill of crude oil, mud and gas at La Fortuna, Barrancabermeja; 15/03/2018 – FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR – FY REVENUE AT 212.4 MLN ZLOTYS, UP 100 PCT VS YEAR AGO

Primecap Management Company increased its stake in E Trade Financial (ETFC) by 1.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Primecap Management Company bought 229,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.61% . The institutional investor held 13.57 million shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $629.85M, up from 13.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Primecap Management Company who had been investing in E Trade Financial for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $40.28. About 1.24 million shares traded. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 18.62% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 05/04/2018 – Moody’s: E*TRADE’s Credit Profile Has Improved Over Past Three Years; 19/04/2018 – E*TRADE 1Q EPS 88C, EST. 79C; 18/04/2018 – ETFC: SEC looks to rewrite broker fiduciary rule with lighter to; 16/04/2018 – E*TRADE Financial Corp expected to post earnings of 79 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 14/05/2018 – E*Trade April Net New Brokerage Assets $18.2B; 06/03/2018 – E*Trade Financial Feb. Daily Average Revenue Trades Up 5% vs Jan; 06/03/2018 – E*Trade: Derivatives Represented 31% of Feb. Daily Average Revenue Trades; 14/05/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP – NET NEW BROKERAGE ASSETS WERE $18.2 BLN IN APRIL; 09/04/2018 – E*TRADE Announces Close of Trust Company of America (TCA) Transaction; 06/04/2018 – E*TRADE to Host Education Day in Santa Clara

More notable recent E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “E*TRADE Financial Corporation Reports Monthly Activity for July 2019 – Business Wire” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Deutsche Bank downgrades TD Ameritrade, E*Trade – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Reasons to Hold On to E*TRADE Financial (ETFC) Stock Now – Nasdaq” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) Has Got What It Takes To Be An Attractive Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold ETFC shares while 167 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 214.53 million shares or 2.72% less from 220.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Royal National Bank Of Canada has 0.03% invested in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Arrow Financial Corp, a New York-based fund reported 850 shares. Us Bankshares De has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has invested 0.06% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Utd Capital Advisers Llc has invested 0.01% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.08% or 108,910 shares. Smith Asset Mngmt LP stated it has 0.4% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Kennedy Capital Mngmt Incorporated has 0.09% invested in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). The Pennsylvania-based Veritable Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Twin Tree Management LP holds 3,792 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Board, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 466,762 shares. Gideon Capital Advisors holds 0.1% or 6,002 shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Co Ltd holds 0.01% or 18,183 shares in its portfolio. Oakworth holds 0.01% of its portfolio in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) for 1,500 shares. Rmb Capital Mgmt Limited Com stated it has 70,870 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings.

Primecap Management Company, which manages about $87.86B and $135.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in L Brands Inc. (LTD) by 163,900 shares to 19.07 million shares, valued at $525.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cbs Corporation (NYSE:CBS) by 75,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.29M shares, and cut its stake in Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.65, from 1.49 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 15 investors sold FSM shares while 29 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 60.66 million shares or 10.52% less from 67.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards holds 0% of its portfolio in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) for 300 shares. Aqr Management Ltd holds 123,952 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0% in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 402,063 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag has 0% invested in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Millennium Limited Liability Company invested in 962,105 shares or 0% of the stock. Ajo Limited Partnership invested in 1.42M shares. Two Sigma Securities Limited Company reported 56,373 shares. Profund Advsrs Ltd Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). New York-based Tower Limited Liability Corp (Trc) has invested 0% in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Citadel Lc invested in 0% or 314,027 shares. Td Asset Mngmt invested in 0% or 836,195 shares. The New York-based Mason Hill Ltd Company has invested 3.09% in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). National Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 404,903 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Com reported 19,028 shares.