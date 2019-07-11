As Fortinet (Put) (FTNT) Market Value Declined, Capital Fund Management Sa Lowered by $1.13 Million Its Position; Toron Capital Markets Cut Its Telus (TU) Holding by $399,193

Capital Fund Management Sa decreased its stake in Fortinet Inc (Put) (FTNT) by 36.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa sold 16,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.66% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 28,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01 million, down from 44,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Fortinet Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $81.05. About 1.50 million shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 36.10% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.67% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 03/05/2018 – FORTINET 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 24C; 04/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O – EXPECTS CAPEX TO BE $25 MLN TO $30 MLN – EXEC, CONF CALL; 06/04/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $56; 15/05/2018 – Starboard Value LP Exits Position in Fortinet; 16/04/2018 – Fortinet Delivers Integrated NOC-SOC Solution to Automate IT Processes and Security Response; 04/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $62; 06/03/2018 Tech Data Wins Fortinet 2017 Distribution Partner of the Year Award; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns B2 corporate family rating to Everest Bidco SAS (Exclusive Group); outlook stable; 04/05/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16

Toron Capital Markets Inc decreased its stake in Telus Corp (TU) by 0.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toron Capital Markets Inc sold 10,789 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.49M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.22 million, down from 1.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toron Capital Markets Inc who had been investing in Telus Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $37.3. About 325,420 shares traded. TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) has risen 2.58% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.85% the S&P500. Some Historical TU News: 27/04/2018 – TELUS partners with Neil Squire Society to increase the accessibility of smartphones and touchscreen devices

Analysts await Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.30 earnings per share, up 30.43% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.23 per share. FTNT’s profit will be $51.23M for 67.54 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Fortinet, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

Capital Fund Management Sa, which manages about $3.92 billion and $11.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 156,293 shares to 205,593 shares, valued at $33.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tractor Supply Co (Put) (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 36,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Toron Capital Markets Inc, which manages about $1.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Montreal Que (NYSE:BMO) by 8,885 shares to 934,002 shares, valued at $69.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) by 14,591 shares in the quarter, for a total of 202,462 shares, and has risen its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV).