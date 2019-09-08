As Fortinet (FTNT) Valuation Declined, Three Peaks Capital Management Has Decreased by $1.24 Million Its Stake; Monotype Imaging Holdings In (TYPE) Market Value Rose While Trigran Investments Trimmed Holding by $1.17 Million

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Fortinet Inc (FTNT) by 35.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc sold 14,951 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.60% . The institutional investor held 27,017 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27 million, down from 41,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fortinet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $80.1. About 789,817 shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 27.92% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 15/05/2018 – BLUE HARBOUR ADDED FTNT, JACK IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O – EXPECTS CAPEX TO BE $25 MLN TO $30 MLN – EXEC, CONF CALL; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns B2 corporate family rating to Everest Bidco SAS (Exclusive Group); outlook stable; 15/03/2018 – Fortinet Receives Recommended Rating in NSS Labs Data Center Intrusion Prevention System Test Report; 22/05/2018 – Fortinet Expands Fabric-Ready Partner Program with New Fabric Connectors to Automate Security for Multi-Vendor Environments; 11/04/2018 – Media Advisory: Fortinet to Showcase the Third and the Latest Generation of Network Security with the Evolution of its Security Fabric at RSA Conference 2018; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET INC QTRLY BILLINGS OF $463.2 MLN, UP 15% YEAR OVER YEAR; 04/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Adds Fortinet, Exits Zayo Group: 13F; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 24C

Trigran Investments Inc decreased its stake in Monotype Imaging Holdings In (TYPE) by 1.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trigran Investments Inc sold 61,416 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.31% . The hedge fund held 3.60 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.66 million, down from 3.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trigran Investments Inc who had been investing in Monotype Imaging Holdings In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $791.98 million market cap company. It closed at $19.74 lastly. It is down 1.38% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.38% the S&P500. Some Historical TYPE News: 04/04/2018 – MONOTYPE NAMES PAMELA LENEHAN CHAIR OF BOARD; 15/05/2018 – Brand Marketers and Creative Professionals to “Trigger” Digital Transformation at TYPO Berlin 2018; 27/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Sees 2Q Adj EPS 9c-Adj EPS 12c; 22/05/2018 – Monotype Imaging Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Sees 2018 EPS 10c-EPS 15c; 04/04/2018 – MONOTYPE IMAGING HOLDINGS INC – ROBERT LENTZ WILL STEP DOWN AS CHAIR, EFFECTIVE FOLLOWING COMPANY’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS; 27/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging 1Q Rev $56.7M; 27/04/2018 – MONOTYPE IMAGING HOLDINGS INC TYPE.O FY2018 REV VIEW $247.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Names Eileen Campbell and Denise Warren Directors; 17/05/2018 – Monotype Imaging Presenting at Conference May 23

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.27M and $339.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE) by 18,640 shares to 71,918 shares, valued at $5.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX) by 3,980 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,924 shares, and has risen its stake in Transunion.

Analysts await Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.35 EPS, up 25.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.28 per share. FTNT’s profit will be $58.95M for 57.21 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual EPS reported by Fortinet, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.42, from 1.82 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 12 investors sold TYPE shares while 41 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 36.14 million shares or 2.31% less from 36.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Tru Advsr LP has invested 0% in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE). Pinebridge Invs LP stated it has 20,589 shares. The Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement has invested 0.01% in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE). Ameritas Inv has invested 0% in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE). Lapides Asset Management Lc holds 106,300 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability invested in 0% or 325,866 shares. Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,131 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada owns 18,403 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker has invested 0% in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE). Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Lc owns 0.01% invested in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) for 30,422 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Mgmt Ltd invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE). Piedmont Invest Advisors Inc holds 0.01% or 10,385 shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 14,077 shares. Ls Inv Lc, Michigan-based fund reported 1,275 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co New York holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) for 26,211 shares.

Analysts await Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.22 EPS, up 69.23% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.13 per share. TYPE’s profit will be $8.83M for 22.43 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.67% negative EPS growth.

Trigran Investments Inc, which manages about $278.36M and $583.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ:FARM) by 19,593 shares to 1.75M shares, valued at $35.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) by 81,101 shares in the quarter, for a total of 310,360 shares, and has risen its stake in Sierra Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:SWIR).