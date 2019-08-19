As Fortinet (FTNT) Valuation Declined, Holder Hodges Capital Management Has Decreased Holding by $3.79 Million; As Stericycle (SRCL) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Fulton Bank Trimmed Its Stake

Fulton Bank decreased its stake in Stericycle Inc (SRCL) by 69.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Bank sold 8,876 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.30% . The institutional investor held 3,929 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $214,000, down from 12,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Bank who had been investing in Stericycle Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.18B market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $45.9. About 290,956 shares traded. Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) has declined 33.80% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SRCL News: 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE 1Q REV. $895.0M, EST. $882.4M; 27/04/2018 – Flushing, Sharing, Reusing and More: Stericycle Study Exposes Americans’ Opioid and Prescription Drug Habits; 03/05/2018 – Stericycle 1Q Rev $895M; 23/03/2018 – S&P: Downgrade Reflects Unfavorable Operating Trends in Stericycle’s Core Medical Waste End Market; 27/04/2018 – TEAMSTERS – URGES STERICYCLE INC’S SHAREHOLDERS VOTE FOR PRO-RATA VESTING OF EQUITY AWARDS UPON A CHANGE- IN-CONTROL; 19/04/2018 – Congrats to the winners of the @BillAckman @Columbia_Biz Pershing Square Short Selling Challenge, who pitched $SRCL; 23/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Stericycle Inc. To ‘BBB+’ From ‘A-‘, Otlk Neg; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SEES FULL-YEAR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $160 MLN – $180 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Stericycle 1Q Adj EPS $1.21; 27/04/2018 – TEAMSTERS URGES STERICYCLE INC’S SHAREHOLDERS VOTE AGAINST RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS JOHN PATIENCE AND MARK MILLER – SEC FILING

Hodges Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Fortinet Inc (FTNT) by 49.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hodges Capital Management Inc sold 45,635 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.60% . The institutional investor held 45,982 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.86 million, down from 91,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Fortinet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $81.31. About 177,079 shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 27.92% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 06/03/2018 Tech Data Wins Fortinet 2017 Distribution Partner of the Year Award; 15/05/2018 – STARBOARD VALUE EXITED 2.09% FORTINET STAKE IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Starboard Adds Newell Brands, Exits Fortinet, Cuts Brink’s: 13F; 11/04/2018 – Media Advisory: Fortinet to Showcase the Third and the Latest Generation of Network Security with the Evolution of its Security Fabric at RSA Conference 2018; 29/05/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Fortinet Makes Managed Security More Accessible To Small Partners With New Tier, Pricing; 16/05/2018 – Fortinet Threat Landscape Report Reveals an Evolution of Malware to Exploit Cryptocurrencies; 09/05/2018 – CSPi Recognized as a Top 10 Fortinet Solution Provider by Leading Security Publication; 15/03/2018 – Fortinet Receives Recommended Rating in NSS Labs Data Center Intrusion Prevention System Test Report; 04/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 17/04/2018 – FORTINET INC – COLLABORATED WITH IBM ON NEW IBM X-FORCE THREAT MANAGEMENT SERVICES

Fulton Bank, which manages about $1.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Group (VDIGX) by 23,075 shares to 832,912 shares, valued at $23.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Total S A (NYSE:TOT) by 6,084 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,002 shares, and has risen its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (NYSE:PEG).

More notable recent Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Stericycle Announces Senior Leadership Transitions Nasdaq:SRCL – GlobeNewswire” on February 28, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Stericycle Announces Proposed Offering of $550.0 Million in Senior Notes – GlobeNewswire” published on June 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Stericycle Inc (SRCL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why You Should Hold on to Stericycle (SRCL) Stock – Nasdaq” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Stericycle (SRCL) to Post Q4 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.65, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold SRCL shares while 93 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 95.26 million shares or 7.44% more from 88.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Trust owns 849,057 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Com invested in 0% or 7,493 shares. Castleark Management Lc holds 0.05% or 25,890 shares. Champlain Invest Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.53M shares or 0.72% of its portfolio. Horizon Investments Ltd accumulated 12,449 shares. Atria Invests Ltd Company reported 4,533 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Fairpointe Cap Lc reported 1.41M shares. Hightower Advsr Lc reported 9,861 shares. Brandywine Global Ltd, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 157 shares. Paragon Capital Limited Liability stated it has 51 shares. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 5,774 shares. Da Davidson & has invested 0.01% in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.08% or 121,750 shares in its portfolio. Mackenzie Corp reported 0.05% stake. Marble Harbor Counsel Limited Liability Corporation reported 12,051 shares.

More notable recent Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Fortinet: A Strong Buy – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Fortinet: A Great Stock To Own With Valuation Stretched – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: KLA Tencor, Fortesque Metals and Fortinet – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Fortinet Boosts Guidance Despite Escalating Trade War – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Fortinet Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average – Bullish for FTNT – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Hodges Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.29B and $988.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2,990 shares to 18,563 shares, valued at $1.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Twilio Inc Cl A by 69,940 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,513 shares, and has risen its stake in Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR).