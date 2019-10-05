As Fortinet (FTNT) Stock Value Declined, Trexquant Investment LP Has Raised Its Position by $1.20 Million; First American Financial Corp. (FAF) Holder Yorktown Management & Research Co Has Trimmed Its Holding

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc decreased its stake in First American Financial Corp. (FAF) by 60.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc sold 18,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.12% . The institutional investor held 11,921 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $640,000, down from 29,921 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc who had been investing in First American Financial Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.69B market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $59.63. About 419,905 shares traded. First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) has risen 4.24% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FAF News: 26/03/2018 – ACI Unveils Next Generation Sky Report Featuring Native App and Powerful Tools; 09/05/2018 – FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CORPORATION APPOINTS MARTHA B. WYRSCH TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 08/05/2018 – First American Financial Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of 38 Cents Per Share; 26/04/2018 – First American Financial 1Q Net $76.2M; 20/03/2018 Housing Market Can Overcome Rising Interest Rates, According to First American Potential Home Sales Model; 26/04/2018 – FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY AVERAGE REVENUE PER ORDER UP 6 PERCENT

Trexquant Investment Lp increased its stake in Fortinet Inc (FTNT) by 42.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trexquant Investment Lp bought 15,849 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.60% . The institutional investor held 53,390 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.10 million, up from 37,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trexquant Investment Lp who had been investing in Fortinet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $77.49. About 727,018 shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 27.92% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 03/05/2018 – Fortinet 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O – EXPECTS CAPEX TO BE $25 MLN TO $30 MLN – EXEC, CONF CALL; 06/04/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $56; 13/04/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at RSA Conference Apr 18; 29/05/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Fortinet Makes Managed Security More Accessible To Small Partners With New Tier, Pricing; 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud; 04/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $62; 11/04/2018 – Media Advisory: Fortinet to Showcase the Third and the Latest Generation of Network Security with the Evolution of its Security; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Now Part of IBM Security’s New X-Force Threat Management Services; 15/05/2018 – Starboard Value LP Exits Position in Fortinet

Trexquant Investment Lp, which manages about $105.00M and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 11,118 shares to 23,131 shares, valued at $1.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE:DPLO) by 150,965 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,924 shares, and cut its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK).

More notable recent Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Fortinet or FireEye: Which Is the Better Cybersecurity Play? – The Motley Fool” on December 05, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Fortinet Recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Network Firewalls – GlobeNewswire” published on September 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Fortinet (FTNT) Serves Up Secure SD-WAN to Volkswagen Groupe – Nasdaq” on March 22, 2019. More interesting news about Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “IndiGo Airlines Relies on Fortinet’s Secure SD-WAN Solution to Provide the Best User Experience for Business Critical Applications – GlobeNewswire” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Government of Canada Selects Fortinet to Secure Its Enterprise Perimeter Services – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Analysts await First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.40 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.10 from last year's $1.3 per share.

More notable recent First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For April 25, 2019 – Benzinga” on April 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of MGT Capital Investments, First American Financial, Immunomedics, and AAC Holdings and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF) on Behalf of First American Stockholders and Encourages First American Investors to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Affordability Surged Throughout Spring Home-Buying Season, According to First American Real House Price Index – Business Wire” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “FAF LOSS NOTICE: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Continues to Investigate Securities Claims Against First American Financial Corp. â€“ FAF – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 30, 2019.

Analysts await First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.40 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.3 per share. FAF’s profit will be $157.12 million for 10.65 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual earnings per share reported by First American Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.39% negative EPS growth.

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc, which manages about $931.40 million and $264.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Packaging Corp. Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 3,450 shares to 8,100 shares, valued at $772,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Interpublic Group Of Cos. Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 46,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Tapestry Inc..