As Fortinet (FTNT) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Old Mutual Global Investors Uk LTD Has Boosted Its Stake; Blackstone Group LP Raised Holding in Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) by $2.56 Million

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd increased its stake in Fortinet Inc (FTNT) by 3.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd bought 83,797 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.66% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.68M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $225.28 million, up from 2.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd who had been investing in Fortinet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $86.02. About 601,587 shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 36.10% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.67% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 19/03/2018 – Hughes Wins Fortinet 2017 Global Partner of the Year Award; 11/04/2018 – Media Advisory: Fortinet to Showcase the Third and the Latest Generation of Network Security with the Evolution of its Security; 06/03/2018 Tech Data Wins Fortinet 2017 Distribution Partner of the Year Award; 15/05/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.42, REV VIEW $1.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 11/04/2018 – Media Advisory: Fortinet to Showcase the Third and the Latest Generation of Network Security with the Evolution of its Security Fabric at RSA Conference 2018; 04/05/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 15/05/2018 – Starboard Adds Newell Brands, Exits Fortinet, Cuts Brink’s: 13F; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O – EXPECTS CAPEX TO BE $25 MLN TO $30 MLN – EXEC, CONF CALL; 22/05/2018 – Fortinet Expands Fabric-Ready Partner Program with New Fabric Connectors to Automate Security for Multi-Vendor Environments

Blackstone Group Lp increased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackstone Group Lp bought 75,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.35M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $184.79M, up from 5.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackstone Group Lp who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $35.75. About 300,878 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 13.91% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.48% the S&P500.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $32,493 activity. 654 shares were sold by Armer Douglas N., worth $22,583.

Blackstone Group Lp, which manages about $20.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tpg Re Fin Tr Inc by 54,024 shares to 87,217 shares, valued at $1.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amalgamated Bk New York N Y by 46,910 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,000 shares, and cut its stake in Nanostring Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG).

More notable recent Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. – Yahoo Finance" on May 21, 2019

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quebec – Canada-based Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.01% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Price T Rowe Associates Md invested in 45,179 shares or 0% of the stock. Principal holds 43,377 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 41,500 were reported by Paradigm Cap Ny. Rothschild Investment Il invested in 16,225 shares. Schnieders Cap Lc accumulated 6,925 shares. Cibc Markets invested 0% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Advantage Inc, Maryland-based fund reported 91,744 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated, a Illinois-based fund reported 111,961 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 157,471 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag holds 0.02% or 1.03M shares in its portfolio. Essex Financial Ser owns 0.09% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 9,050 shares. Aperio Grp Inc Inc Lc invested 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). 1,387 were reported by Parkside Natl Bank Tru. Northern Corp invested in 0.02% or 2.10M shares.

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd, which manages about $10.84B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celanese Corp Del (NYSE:CE) by 89,870 shares to 699,924 shares, valued at $69.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ps Business Pks Inc Calif (NYSE:PSB) by 2,897 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,884 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).