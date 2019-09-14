As Fortinet (FTNT) Stock Value Declined, Holder Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado Cut by $343,444 Its Holding; Extra Space Storage (EXR) Holder Guggenheim Capital Boosted Its Stake by $532,014

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado decreased its stake in Fortinet Inc (FTNT) by 18.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado sold 4,519 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.60% . The institutional investor held 20,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.54M, down from 24,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado who had been investing in Fortinet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $78.11. About 890,864 shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 27.92% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 03/05/2018 – FORTINET 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 24C; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET 1Q REV. $399.0M, EST. $390.4M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fortinet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FTNT); 06/04/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $56; 03/05/2018 – Fortinet 1Q EPS 24c; 16/05/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Receives Recommended Rating in NSS Labs Latest Advanced Endpoint Protection Test Report; 29/05/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Fortinet Makes Managed Security More Accessible To Small Partners With New Tier, Pricing; 06/03/2018 Tech Data Wins Fortinet 2017 Distribution Partner of the Year Award; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s rates SonicWALL B3

Guggenheim Capital Llc increased its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR) by 7.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc bought 5,019 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.04% . The institutional investor held 72,867 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.73M, up from 67,848 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Extra Space Storage Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $116.12. About 1.01 million shares traded or 24.69% up from the average. Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) has risen 20.19% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.19% the S&P500. Some Historical EXR News: 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q Rev $285.5M; 15/05/2018 – Zurich Insurance Adds Extra Space, Exits Broadcom: 13F; 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE SEES FY FFO/SHR $4.53 TO $4.62; 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $4.57 TO $4.66; 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.09, EST. $1.09; 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.86/SHR; 17/05/2018 – Dir Skousen Gifts 500 Of Extra Space Storage Inc; 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE QTRLY DIVIDEND 86C/SHR VS 78C/SHR; EST. 78C; 24/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Inc. Announces A 10.3% Increase To Quarterly Common Dividend; 21/04/2018 DJ Extra Space Storage Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXR)

Guggenheim Capital Llc, which manages about $25.60 billion and $12.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 50,793 shares to 23,166 shares, valued at $267,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cadence Design System Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 5,314 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 98,788 shares, and cut its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT).

More notable recent Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Extra Space Storage declares $0.90 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on May 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is RPM International (NYSE:RPM) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should We Worry About Knowles Corporation’s (NYSE:KN) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Extra Space Storage: This 4.0%-Yielding Storage REIT Is Worth A Look – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 03, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 25 investors sold EXR shares while 142 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 121.15 million shares or 2.66% less from 124.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 0.04% invested in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Utah Retirement System reported 27,518 shares. Amer Investment Serv has 0.09% invested in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) for 2,720 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts reported 22,150 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. The Massachusetts-based Cadence Management Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Jpmorgan Chase And holds 349,290 shares. Swiss Fincl Bank holds 0.07% or 584,818 shares. Van Eck Associate Corporation, New York-based fund reported 28,676 shares. Loomis Sayles & Lp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 326 shares. Michigan-based Comerica Commercial Bank has invested 0.04% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). British Columbia Corp owns 25,123 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Insurance Tru Fund holds 0.06% or 2,658 shares. The New York-based M&T Bancorporation has invested 0.01% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Lazard Asset Limited Liability owns 20,831 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) for 615,773 shares.

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, which manages about $16.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) by 1,360 shares to 7,555 shares, valued at $1.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hubspot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) by 12,787 shares in the quarter, for a total of 120,807 shares, and has risen its stake in Intersect Ent I (NASDAQ:XENT).

More notable recent Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Fortinet Extends Support for VMware to Boost Cloud Security – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Fortinet (FTNT) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Palo Alto (PANW) to Report Q4 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Seagate’s (STX) Subsidiary Commences Cash Tender Offers – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Fortinet (FTNT) Catches Eye: Stock Jumps 8.9% – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.