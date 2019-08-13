As Fortinet (FTNT) Stock Value Declined, Holder Moody National Bank Trust Division Trimmed Its Holding by $9.80 Million; Bluespruce Investments LP Trimmed Agilent Technologies (A) Position by $28.52 Million; Share Value Declined

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in Fortinet Inc (FTNT) by 99.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moody National Bank Trust Division sold 116,666 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.60% . The institutional investor held 59 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5,000, down from 116,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Fortinet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $83.1. About 581,705 shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 27.92% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 28/03/2018 – Pulse Secure NAC Integrates with Fortinet Security Fabric to Enrich Endpoint Intelligence and Automate Threat Response; 03/05/2018 – Fortinet 1Q Rev $399M; 29/05/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Fortinet Makes Managed Security More Accessible To Small Partners With New Tier, Pricing; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O – EXPECTS CAPEX TO BE $25 MLN TO $30 MLN – EXEC, CONF CALL; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Now Part of IBM Security’s New X-Force Threat Management Services; 04/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at RSA Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Fortinet Threat Landscape Report Reveals an Evolution of Malware to Exploit Cryptocurrencies; 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud Networks; 15/05/2018 – STARBOARD VALUE EXITED 2.09% FORTINET STAKE IN 1Q: 13F

Bluespruce Investments Lp decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (A) by 18.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluespruce Investments Lp sold 356,484 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The hedge fund held 1.58M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $126.80 million, down from 1.93M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluespruce Investments Lp who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $67.93. About 1.43 million shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 7.40% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.40% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 07/03/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC A.N – ANNOUNCED IT HAS SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ADVANCED ANALYTICAL TECHNOLOGIES INC FOR $250 MLN IN CASH; 04/05/2018 – Agilent Expands Logistics Center in Texas; 14/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC A.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $4.85 BLN TO $4.87 BLN; 16/04/2018 – AGILENT: REPLACEMENT PROCESS FOR SVP KALTENBACH’S ROLE UNDERWAY; 22/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC A.N – SIGNED A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE AGILENT-RELATED BUSINESS FROM YOUNG IN SCIENTIFIC CO. LTD; 30/05/2018 – AGILENT TO ACQUIRE ULTRA SCIENTIFIC ASSETS: TERMS NOT DISCLOSED; 03/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES IN PACT TO BUY LASERGEN, FOR $105M; 04/05/2018 – AGILENT EXPANDING ITS LOGISTICS CENTER IN CEDAR CREEK, TEXAS; 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMA – WILL BE REQUIRED TO PROVIDE INITIAL PAYMENT TO COVER RAW MATERIAL PURCHASES AND RESERVE APPROPRIATE RESOURCES UNDER AGREEMENT; 03/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES IN PACT TO BUY LASERGEN,

Moody National Bank Trust Division, which manages about $3.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2,894 shares to 86,599 shares, valued at $13.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Evergy Inc by 55,488 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,715 shares, and has risen its stake in American Water Works Co Inc (NYSE:AWK).

