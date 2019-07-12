As Fortinet (FTNT) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Kepos Capital LP Has Trimmed Its Stake by $1.34 Million; As Mcdonalds (MCD) Valuation Rose, Whitnell & Co Trimmed Stake by $380,268

Whitnell & Co decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 7.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitnell & Co sold 2,012 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,795 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.52M, down from 25,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitnell & Co who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $162.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $212.88. About 1.20M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 12/04/2018 – McDonald’s Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – Worker Exodus Builds at McDonald’s as Mobile App Sows Confusion; 22/05/2018 – McDonald’s is facing pressure to ban plastic drinking straws; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SAYS IT’S RENEWING FOCUS ON BREAKFAST IN U.S; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Serves Up Comparable Sales Growth; 20/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S – COMMITS TO 31% REDUCTION IN EMISSIONS INTENSITY, PER METRIC TON OF FOOD AND PACKAGING), ACROSS ITS SUPPLY CHAIN BY 2030 FROM 2015 LEVELS; 25/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-U.S. sanctions encourage McDonald’s to cook up Russian fries; 13/04/2018 – Russia lawmakers draft list of U.S. imports that could be banned; 06/03/2018 – CAFC: GRECIA v. MCDONALD’S CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1672 – 2018-03-06; 06/03/2018 – Analyst double-take: Credit Suisse slashes its McDonald’s target a day after reiterating forecast

Kepos Capital Lp decreased its stake in Fortinet Inc (FTNT) by 19.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kepos Capital Lp sold 16,155 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.66% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 68,352 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.74 million, down from 84,507 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kepos Capital Lp who had been investing in Fortinet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $83.76. About 761,626 shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 36.10% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.67% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Fortinet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FTNT); 15/05/2018 – Starboard Value LP Exits Position in Fortinet; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET INC QTRLY DEFERRED REVENUE OF $1.40 BLN, UP 27% YEAR OVER YEAR; 03/05/2018 – Fortinet 1Q EPS 24c; 11/04/2018 – Media Advisory: Fortinet to Showcase the Third and the Latest Generation of Network Security with the Evolution of its Security; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Now Part of IBM Security’s New X-Force Threat Management Services; 06/04/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $56; 13/04/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at RSA Conference Apr 18; 15/05/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – STARBOARD VALUE EXITED 2.09% FORTINET STAKE IN 1Q: 13F

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.05 earnings per share, up 3.02% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.99 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.57B for 25.96 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual earnings per share reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.19% EPS growth.

Whitnell & Co, which manages about $1.15 billion and $259.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fd (JRS) by 31,047 shares to 185,635 shares, valued at $1.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS) by 4,552 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,685 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Carnegie Asset Management Ltd Liability Co has 0.14% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Park Avenue Lc owns 10,592 shares. Btc Capital Mngmt stated it has 0.06% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Moreover, Corda Management Limited Liability Company has 1.64% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 74,759 shares. St Germain D J Inc reported 0.27% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 542,383 shares or 0.53% of the stock. Cap Guardian holds 176 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 10,490 were accumulated by Private Ocean Lc. Hugh Johnson Advsrs Ltd Com owns 0.33% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 5,662 shares. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa holds 4.41% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 1.21M shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 144,766 shares. Ing Groep Nv stated it has 239,121 shares. Moreover, Kcm Advsrs Llc has 1.11% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 90,005 shares. At Bank reported 4,273 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Karpas Strategies Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.27% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) or 3,425 shares.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $23.79 million activity. Shares for $233,662 were sold by Hoovel Catherine A. on Wednesday, February 13. Shares for $13.62 million were sold by Fairhurst David Ogden on Tuesday, February 5. Shares for $537,767 were sold by Henry Daniel on Wednesday, February 6. MCKENNA ANDREW J had sold 30,000 shares worth $5.41 million on Thursday, January 31.

Analysts await Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.30 EPS, up 30.43% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.23 per share. FTNT’s profit will be $53.13 million for 69.80 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Fortinet, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

Kepos Capital Lp, which manages about $2.11 billion and $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Linde Plc by 23,623 shares to 35,402 shares, valued at $6.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 47,102 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,887 shares, and has risen its stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU).