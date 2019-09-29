As Fortinet (FTNT) Stock Price Declined, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa Decreased Holding by $1.38 Million; Cincinnati Insurance Company Has Decreased Public Storage Reit Ord (PSA) Holding by $13.33 Million

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa decreased its stake in Fortinet Inc (FTNT) by 71.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa sold 18,178 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.60% . The institutional investor held 7,253 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $557,000, down from 25,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa who had been investing in Fortinet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.35% or $2.65 during the last trading session, reaching $76.21. About 1.09 million shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 27.92% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 16/04/2018 – Fortinet Delivers Integrated NOC-SOC Solution to Automate IT Processes and Security Response; 15/05/2018 – Starboard Adds Newell Brands, Exits Fortinet, Cuts Brink’s: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 24C; 04/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $62; 11/04/2018 – Media Advisory: Fortinet to Showcase the Third and the Latest Generation of Network Security with the Evolution of its Security Fabric at RSA Conference 2018; 03/05/2018 – Fortinet 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 15/05/2018 – STARBOARD VALUE EXITED 2.09% FORTINET STAKE IN 1Q: 13F; 09/05/2018 – CSPi Recognized as a Top 10 Fortinet Solution Provider by Leading Security Publication; 15/05/2018 – Hound Partners LLC Exits Position in Fortinet

Cincinnati Insurance Company decreased its stake in Public Storage Reit Ord (PSA) by 58.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Insurance Company sold 56,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 40,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.53M, down from 96,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Company who had been investing in Public Storage Reit Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $245.01. About 816,193 shares traded. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500.

Analysts await Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, up 25.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.28 per share. FTNT’s profit will be $59.85M for 54.44 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual earnings per share reported by Fortinet, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.60% negative EPS growth.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa, which manages about $984.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kimco Rlty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 93,749 shares to 172,787 shares, valued at $3.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 8,831 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,185 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VT).