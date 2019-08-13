As Fortinet (FTNT) Stock Price Declined, Holder Karp Capital Management Has Upped Position; As Starbucks (SBUX) Share Price Rose, Ledyard National Bank Cut Its Stake by $739,926

Karp Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Fortinet Inc (FTNT) by 4036.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karp Capital Management Corp bought 13,120 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.60% . The institutional investor held 13,445 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13 million, up from 325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Fortinet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.35B market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $83.91. About 1.32 million shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 27.92% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 03/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.42, REV VIEW $1.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET 1Q REV. $399.0M, EST. $390.4M; 13/04/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at RSA Conference Apr 18; 04/05/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 15/05/2018 – STARBOARD VALUE EXITED 2.09% FORTINET STAKE IN 1Q: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Fortinet Threat Landscape Report Reveals an Evolution of Malware to Exploit Cryptocurrencies; 03/05/2018 – Fortinet quarterly profit surges; 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud; 16/05/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5

Ledyard National Bank decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 7.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ledyard National Bank sold 9,999 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 121,321 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.02 million, down from 131,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ledyard National Bank who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.67B market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $96.63. About 7.77 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 14/04/2018 – Philadelphia police investigates arrest of 2 black men in Starbucks; 02/05/2018 – DealReportr[Reg]: Starbucks may need caffeine boost from activist; 07/05/2018 – Nestle Enters Agreement with Starbucks for Consumer and Foodservice Products; 13/03/2018 – Atlanta Jrnl-Con: Sources: Starbucks said to be considering Atlanta for large office; 14/04/2018 – Starbucks apologizes for an incident that led to the arrest of 2 Philadelphia men; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks Announces New Standard for Global Pay Equity; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: North Korea says may reconsider summit with Trump; 13/03/2018 – Starbucks signs licensing agreement with Brazil private equity firm; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks to close all stores on May 29 for racial-bias education day; 29/05/2018 – News 12 CT: Business Briefs: Starbucks, Pret A Manger, Intel

Ledyard National Bank, which manages about $756.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 96,564 shares to 96,784 shares, valued at $5.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 9,323 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,563 shares, and has risen its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Murphy Capital Mngmt Incorporated has 0.04% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Everence Mgmt accumulated 27,799 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.13% or 10,050 shares. Pitcairn Company accumulated 68,549 shares. Polen Capital Mngmt Limited Liability holds 13.59 million shares. Chickasaw Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Lifeplan Financial Group Incorporated invested in 0.02% or 436 shares. Cohen And Steers Incorporated accumulated 1,592 shares. Glovista Invs Ltd Liability Corp holds 11,738 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. James Rech Inc has invested 0% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Yhb Advsr holds 11,459 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Somerset holds 0.03% or 819 shares. Mariner Limited Liability Corp reported 217,854 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio invested in 683,710 shares. 329,923 were accumulated by Bb&T.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 34.51 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

