As Fortinet (FTNT) Stock Price Declined, Atria Investments Has Raised Position; As Ares Cap (ARCC) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Muzinich & Company Trimmed Position by $2.54 Million

Atria Investments Llc increased its stake in Fortinet Inc (FTNT) by 99.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atria Investments Llc bought 8,405 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.60% . The institutional investor held 16,861 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42M, up from 8,456 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atria Investments Llc who had been investing in Fortinet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.35B market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $83.9. About 910,579 shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 27.92% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Adds Fortinet, Exits Zayo Group: 13F; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 24C; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Group Buys New 1.6% Position in Fortinet; 03/05/2018 – Fortinet 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET INC QTRLY BILLINGS OF $463.2 MLN, UP 15% YEAR OVER YEAR; 04/05/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Receives Recommended Rating in NSS Labs Latest Advanced Endpoint Protection Test Report; 03/05/2018 – Fortinet quarterly profit surges; 16/05/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 30/05/2018 – Fortinet Expands Global Managed Security Service Provider Program with New Services Enablement and Technical Support Offerings

Muzinich & Company decreased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (ARCC) by 4.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muzinich & Company sold 149,677 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% . The institutional investor held 3.59M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.48 million, down from 3.74 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muzinich & Company who had been investing in Ares Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $18.52. About 893,488 shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Seven Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares European Clo Ix B.V; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Seven Classes Of Clo Refinancing Notes Issued By Ares Xxxviii Clo Ltd; 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL CORP – TOTAL SIZE OF A&R CREDIT FACILITY WAS INCREASED BY $25 MLN TO $2.1 BLN FOLLOWING AMENDMENT AND RESTATEMENT; 02/04/2018 – ARCC TO DISCUSS PLAN FOR IMPLEMENTATION OF BDC LAW WITH BOARD; 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA EXPECTS FY NET LOSS VS PROFIT YEAR EARLIER; 22/03/2018 – Month-End Portfolio Data Now Available for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc; 02/04/2018 – Ares Cap Corp Intends to Recommend Proceeding With Financing Flexibility Provided for in New BDC Law; 28/03/2018 – Infra investor taps Ares EIF vet for U.S. push; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Nine Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares Xxxiir Clo Ltd; 02/05/2018 – Ares Capital 2Q Net $242M

Atria Investments Llc, which manages about $2.88B and $2.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 368,707 shares to 143,026 shares, valued at $9.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 10,684 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,280 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD).

Since February 20, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $245,837 activity. BARTLETT STEVE also bought $3,600 worth of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) shares. Kelly Daniel G Jr had bought 4,500 shares worth $81,045.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 144.42 million shares or 5.40% less from 152.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Rothschild Inv Corporation Il has 0.1% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Moody Fincl Bank Division holds 32,400 shares. Regions Corp reported 10,079 shares stake. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Com Limited invested in 229,696 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Sfmg Limited Liability Corp reported 0.51% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Moreover, 1832 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has 0.16% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 2.73 million shares. Estabrook Capital Mgmt invested in 0% or 1,650 shares. The Massachusetts-based Wellington Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Ftb Advsr has invested 0% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Greenwich Management invested in 4.84% or 262,618 shares. Panagora Asset Management holds 0% or 4,887 shares. State Street Corporation invested in 0% or 110,389 shares. Utd Capital Financial Advisers Ltd Co invested in 126,183 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Pl Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.73% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Moreover, Putnam Fl Invest Management Co has 0.01% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC).