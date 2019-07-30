As Fortinet (FTNT) Stock Declined, Moody National Bank Trust Division Cut Its Stake by $9.80 Million; Montrusco Bolton Investments Position in Pembina Pipeline (PBA) Decreased as Stock Value Declined

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc decreased its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA) by 21.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc sold 119,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 427,823 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.23M, down from 546,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc who had been investing in Pembina Pipeline Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $36.19. About 318,412 shares traded. Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) has risen 2.55% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.88% the S&P500. Some Historical PBA News: 09/04/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Corp Announces Changes to Reporting Segments; 22/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP – OFFERING WILL BE CONDUCTED IN TWO TRANCHES CONSISTING OF $400 MLN IN SENIOR UNSECURED MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES 10; 27/03/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund, Pembina Pipeline Corp Each Owns 50% of Alliance Pipeline; 29/05/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Now Sees FY18 View to Ebitda C$2.65B-Ebitda C$2.75; 09/04/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE REPORTS CHANGES TO REPORTING SEGMENTS; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP PPL.TO – QTRLY EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE – BASIC AND DILUTED $0.59; 22/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP – OFFERING WILL ALSO CONSIST OF $300 MLN IN SENIOR UNSECURED MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES 11; 18/04/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 26/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF $700 MILLION PUBLIC NOTE OFFERING; 27/03/2018 – Enbridge, Pembina to Convert Alliance Pipeline Operation Into Owner-Operator Model

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in Fortinet Inc (FTNT) by 99.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moody National Bank Trust Division sold 116,666 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.66% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 59 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5,000, down from 116,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Fortinet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $82.76. About 512,707 shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 36.10% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.67% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 04/05/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 29/05/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Fortinet Makes Managed Security More Accessible To Small Partners With New Tier, Pricing; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Receives Recommended Rating in NSS Labs Latest Advanced Endpoint Protection Test Report; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET 1Q REV. $399.0M, EST. $390.4M; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Now Part of IBM Security’s New X-Force Threat Management Services; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.42, REV VIEW $1.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Fortinet quarterly profit surges; 04/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET INC QTRLY DEFERRED REVENUE OF $1.40 BLN, UP 27% YEAR OVER YEAR; 30/05/2018 – Fortinet Expands Global Managed Security Service Provider Program with New Services Enablement and Technical Support Offerings

Moody National Bank Trust Division, which manages about $3.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 17,983 shares to 18,046 shares, valued at $5.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Water Works Co Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 33,915 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,580 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Fortinet (FTNT) Stock Moves 0.12%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on April 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Fortinet (FTNT) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Making Sense of Broadcom’s (AVGO) Rumored Deal For Symantec – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Potentially Underrated? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Analysts await Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) to report earnings on August, 1 after the close. They expect $0.30 EPS, up 30.43% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.23 per share. FTNT’s profit will be $51.23M for 68.97 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Fortinet, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc, which manages about $6.00B and $1.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 12,128 shares to 147,989 shares, valued at $12.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 41,490 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,188 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK).

More notable recent Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pembina Pipeline: Why This Pipeline Operator Is Poised To Outperform Its Peers – Seeking Alpha” on October 02, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pembina’s Jordan Cove LNG denied Oregon water quality certificate – Seeking Alpha” published on May 07, 2019, Fool.com published: “Is Pembina Pipeline Corporation a Buy? – Motley Fool” on December 06, 2018. More interesting news about Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “TFSA Investors: 3 Great Dividend Stocks Yielding up to 6.4% – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Pembina Pipeline Sees More Growth Ahead in 2019 – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 11, 2018.