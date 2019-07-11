As Fortinet (FTNT) Stock Declined, Holder Highland Capital Management LP Boosted Stake; As Union Pacific (UNP) Shares Rose, Shareholder Alpine Woods Capital Investors Has Decreased Stake

Highland Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Fortinet Inc (FTNT) by 4.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Lp bought 7,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.66% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 162,675 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.66M, up from 155,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Fortinet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $81.05. About 1.50 million shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 36.10% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.67% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Now Part of IBM Security’s New X-Force Threat Management Services; 15/05/2018 – Starboard Adds Newell Brands, Exits Fortinet, Cuts Brink’s: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Fortinet Threat Landscape Report Reveals an Evolution of Malware to Exploit Cryptocurrencies; 03/05/2018 – Fortinet quarterly profit surges; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Adds Fortinet, Exits Zayo Group: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Group Buys New 1.6% Position in Fortinet; 15/05/2018 – BLUE HARBOUR ADDED FTNT, JACK IN 1Q: 13F; 09/05/2018 – CSPi Recognized as a Top 10 Fortinet Solution Provider by Leading Security Publication; 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud Networks; 22/05/2018 – Fortinet Expands Fabric-Ready Partner Program with New Fabric Connectors to Automate Security for Multi-Vendor Environments

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 12.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc sold 4,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,200 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.05 million, down from 34,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $169.57. About 1.60M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $2.25 EPS, up 13.64% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.98 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.57B for 18.84 P/E if the $2.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.58% EPS growth.

