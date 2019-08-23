As Fortinet (FTNT) Shares Declined, Holder Argent Capital Management Decreased Its Stake; Harvey Partners Has Trimmed Acuity Brands (AYI) Position by $996,000; Share Value Declined

Argent Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) by 20.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Capital Management Llc sold 17,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.60% . The institutional investor held 66,954 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.62 million, down from 84,204 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fortinet Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $80.35. About 1.16M shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 27.92% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 15/05/2018 – Hound Partners LLC Exits Position in Fortinet; 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud; 15/05/2018 – Starboard Adds Newell Brands, Exits Fortinet, Cuts Brink’s: 13F; 16/04/2018 – Fortinet Delivers Integrated NOC-SOC Solution to Automate IT Processes and Security Response; 04/05/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 09/05/2018 – CSPi Recognized as a Top 10 Fortinet Solution Provider by Leading Security Publication; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O – EXPECTS CAPEX TO BE $25 MLN TO $30 MLN – EXEC, CONF CALL; 19/03/2018 – Hughes Wins Fortinet 2017 Global Partner of the Year Award; 03/05/2018 – Fortinet quarterly profit surges; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET 1Q REV. $399.0M, EST. $390.4M

Harvey Partners Llc decreased its stake in Acuity Brands Inc (AYI) by 47.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Partners Llc sold 8,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The hedge fund held 9,000 shares of the building products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, down from 17,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Partners Llc who had been investing in Acuity Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $3.65 during the last trading session, reaching $121.9. About 184,130 shares traded. Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has declined 1.37% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.37% the S&P500. Some Historical AYI News: 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS REPORTS FISCAL 2018 2Q RESULTS & REPORTS; 23/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: New Visual Acuity and Crowding Tests for Better Detection of Amblyopia; 14/03/2018 – Glendale Eye Medical Group Partners with Trilogy Eye Medical Group (Acuity Eye Group™); 06/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–SUPPLIES: Visual Acuity Charts . – 36C24718Q0429; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC – EXPECT HEADWINDS IN HOME CENTER/SHOWROOM SALES CHANNEL TO CONTINUE IN NEAR TERM; 14/05/2018 – International Value Advisers Buys 2.2% of Acuity Brands; 04/04/2018 – In earnings, CarMax, Acuity Brands and Lennar are all scheduled to publish their latest financial reports; 09/05/2018 – Acuity Modernizes Customer Communications Management with OpenText Exstream and ValueMomentum; 14/03/2018 – Riata Capital Group’s Eyecare Platform, Acuity Eyecare Group, Announces Appointment of New Chief Executive Officer and the Closing of Two New Acquisitions; 02/05/2018 – Lucid Announces BuildingOS Facilities, Providing a Unified View of the Operating Performance of Commercial Building Portfolios

Argent Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.51 billion and $2.73 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Copart Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 7,103 shares to 19,727 shares, valued at $1.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eastman Chemical Co. (NYSE:EMN) by 140,670 shares in the quarter, for a total of 169,186 shares, and has risen its stake in Hd Supply Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold AYI shares while 95 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 35.34 million shares or 7.31% less from 38.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.02% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Deutsche National Bank Ag stated it has 56,821 shares. Korea Inv Corporation holds 0% or 9,100 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Lc has 0% invested in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Goldman Sachs Grp holds 193,244 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Holdg holds 160,986 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) for 427,707 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt holds 0.06% or 302,878 shares in its portfolio. Trillium Asset Management Limited Company reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Guinness Asset Limited stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon owns 572,155 shares. Stifel holds 0% or 8,941 shares in its portfolio. Etrade has invested 0.02% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0.05% stake.

Analysts await Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $2.69 earnings per share, up 6.75% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.52 per share. AYI’s profit will be $107.34 million for 11.33 P/E if the $2.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.37 actual earnings per share reported by Acuity Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.50% EPS growth.