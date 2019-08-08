As Fortinet (FTNT) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Bank Of Hawaii Raised Stake; Advisors Asset Management Has Lowered Stake in Prologis (PLD) by $724,413

Advisors Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 19.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Asset Management Inc sold 10,203 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The institutional investor held 42,131 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.03M, down from 52,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $80.5. About 1.89 million shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 19/04/2018 – ProLogis Property Mexico 1Q FFO 4.58c/Shr; 17/04/2018 – Prologis Raises 2018 Core FFO View to $2.95-$3.01/Share; 17/04/2018 – Prologis Raises Earnings Outlook — Earnings Review; 11/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Nice Systems and Prologis; 17/04/2018 – Prologis Raises 2018 View To EPS $2.50-EPS $2.60; 29/04/2018 – Prologis/DCT Deal Anticipated to Create Substantial Synergies, Including Near-Term Synergies of Approximately $80 M; 19/04/2018 – ProLogis Property Mexico 1Q Net 5.01c; 30/04/2018 – PROLOGIS CEO: EXPECT TO TRIM $550M OF DCT PORTFOLIO IN 2 YEARS; 26/04/2018 – NORWAY’S SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND: NORGES BANK REAL ESTATE MANAGEMENT AND PROLOGIS HAS SOLD EIGHT LOGISTICS PROPERTIES LOCATED IN FRANCE, THE NETHERLANDS AND SPAIN; 02/05/2018 – Prologis Declares Quarterly Dividends and Announces Results from Stockholder Meeting

Bank Of Hawaii increased its stake in Fortinet Inc (FTNT) by 92.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Hawaii bought 10,775 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.60% . The institutional investor held 22,370 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88M, up from 11,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Hawaii who had been investing in Fortinet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $81.46. About 1.84M shares traded or 16.38% up from the average. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 27.92% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 10/05/2018 – Moody’s rates SonicWALL B3; 17/04/2018 – FORTINET INC – COLLABORATED WITH IBM ON NEW IBM X-FORCE THREAT MANAGEMENT SERVICES; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Group Buys New 1.6% Position in Fortinet; 04/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $62; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET 1Q REV. $399.0M, EST. $390.4M; 15/05/2018 – BLUE HARBOUR ADDED FTNT, JACK IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 24C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fortinet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FTNT); 15/05/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 Tech Data Wins Fortinet 2017 Distribution Partner of the Year Award

Analysts await Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 29.17% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.72 per share. PLD’s profit will be $600.84 million for 21.64 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Prologis, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.78% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold PLD shares while 199 reduced holdings.

Advisors Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.50 billion and $5.62B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Class A Ne by 256,677 shares to 410,797 shares, valued at $5.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) by 2,025 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,210 shares, and has risen its stake in Pgim High Yield Bond Fund Inc.

Bank Of Hawaii, which manages about $1.30 billion and $1.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Santander Consumer Usa Holdings (NYSE:SC) by 21,365 shares to 22,870 shares, valued at $483,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

