As Fortinet (FTNT) Share Value Declined, Contravisory Investment Management Has Boosted Position; Paloma Partners Management Company Has Lifted Its Freeport Mcmoran (Call) (FCX) Position by $409,200

Contravisory Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Fortinet Inc (FTNT) by 8653.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc bought 4,240 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.60% . The institutional investor held 4,289 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $360,000, up from 49 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Fortinet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $81.48. About 195,772 shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 27.92% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 16/05/2018 – Fortinet Threat Landscape Report Reveals an Evolution of Malware to Exploit Cryptocurrencies; 03/05/2018 – Fortinet 1Q EPS 24c; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O – EXPECTS CAPEX TO BE $25 MLN TO $30 MLN – EXEC, CONF CALL; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.42, REV VIEW $1.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/04/2018 – FORTINET INC – COLLABORATED WITH IBM ON NEW IBM X-FORCE THREAT MANAGEMENT SERVICES; 22/05/2018 – Fortinet Expands Fabric-Ready Partner Program with New Fabric Connectors to Automate Security for Multi-Vendor Environments; 19/03/2018 – Hughes Wins Fortinet 2017 Global Partner of the Year Award; 15/05/2018 – Starboard Adds Newell Brands, Exits Fortinet, Cuts Brink’s: 13F; 15/05/2018 – BLUE HARBOUR ADDED FTNT, JACK IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET INC QTRLY BILLINGS OF $463.2 MLN, UP 15% YEAR OVER YEAR

Paloma Partners Management Company increased its stake in Freeport Mcmoran Inc (Call) (FCX) by 51.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paloma Partners Management Company bought 34,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.55% . The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29M, up from 65,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paloma Partners Management Company who had been investing in Freeport Mcmoran Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $9.18. About 4.72 million shares traded. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 31.22% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT 1Q ADJ EPS 46C, EST. 56C; 15/05/2018 – Newmont, Freeport Pace Declines in Miners as Dollar Sinks Metals; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT’S CEO SAYS BELIEVES INDONESIA’S NEW ENVIRONMENTAL DECREES ARE POLITICALLY MOTIVATED; INSISTS MINE TAILINGS ARE BENIGN; 04/05/2018 – DOWDUPONT – DISCUSSIONS BETWEEN THE EPA AND DOW HAVE OCCURRED PERIODICALLY FOLLOWING THE INSPECTION AT FREEPORT FACILITY AND ARE ONGOING; 22/05/2018 – MEDIA-Rio Tinto is ready to accept $3.5 bln deal to exit Grasberg – Bloomberg; 15/05/2018 – FREEPORT’S BEEN ASSURED GRASBERG ENVIRON ISSUES TO BE RESOLVED; 15/05/2018 – FREEPORT: COPPER SUPPORTED BY DEMAND GROWTH, SUPPLY STRUGGLES; 06/03/2018 – Freeport-McMoRan: Andrew Langham Resigns From Board; 24/04/2018 – Freeport-McMoRan 1Q EPS 47c; 11/05/2018 – Indonesia decree says mining permit holders need to divest 51 pct by 2019

Contravisory Investment Management Inc, which manages about $746.49 million and $257.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 1,505 shares to 32,030 shares, valued at $6.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Paloma Partners Management Company, which manages about $4.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Polaris Industries Inc (NYSE:PII) by 22,804 shares to 9,967 shares, valued at $841,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teradyne Inc (NYSE:TER) by 30,801 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,270 shares, and cut its stake in Cirrus Logic Inc (NASDAQ:CRUS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold FCX shares while 191 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 2.23% more from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thompson Management stated it has 405,338 shares or 1% of all its holdings. Violich Mngmt has invested 0.15% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Axa invested 0% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Cypress Mgmt Limited Liability (Wy) invested 1.55% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). 72,718 were accumulated by Etrade Management Limited Liability Com. Invesco Ltd reported 8.94 million shares. Gamco Et Al stated it has 0.26% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). British Columbia Mgmt Corp holds 0.05% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) or 436,345 shares. Vanguard Gru Inc invested 0.08% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Nuveen Asset Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 75,730 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board owns 908,589 shares. Corecommodity Mgmt Ltd Company reported 1.15% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Ajo LP accumulated 0.01% or 182,438 shares. Ardevora Asset Mgmt Llp accumulated 1.76 million shares or 0.59% of the stock. Trellus Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.98% or 40,000 shares.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $2.27 million activity. ADKERSON RICHARD C also bought $1.74M worth of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) shares.