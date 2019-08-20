As Fortinet (FTNT) Share Price Declined, Capital Fund Management Sa Upped by $3.23 Million Its Holding; Whirlpool (WHR) Holder Trinity Street Asset Management Llp Cut Its Stake by $979,440

Trinity Street Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Whirlpool Corp (WHR) by 2.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp sold 7,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.09% . The institutional investor held 300,244 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.90 million, down from 307,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Whirlpool Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.69% or $3.55 during the last trading session, reaching $135.32. About 477,569 shares traded. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has risen 13.75% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 23/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL REPORTS 4.5% QTR DIV INCREASE; 30/05/2018 – WHIRLPOOL REPORTS RESULTS OF MODIFIED DUTCH AUCTION TENDER; 09/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Whirlpool of India for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Sees 2018 Cash From Operating Activities $1.7B-$1.8B; 22/05/2018 – Whirlpool® and Actress Lea Michele to Celebrate Parents This Graduation Season; 30/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corp Announces Final Results of Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer; 24/04/2018 – NIDEC TO ACQUIRE WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION’S COMPRESSOR BUSINESS; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Misses EPS, Revenue Expectations — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – Cramer says Advanced Micro Devices is a buy, but Whirlpool is a sell; 24/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP WHR.N SAYS COMPANY AGREES TO SELL EMBRACO BUSINESS FOR $1.08 BLN IN CASH

Capital Fund Management Sa increased its stake in Fortinet Inc (FTNT) by 87.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa bought 38,897 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.60% . The hedge fund held 83,597 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.02M, up from 44,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Fortinet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $81.16. About 695,860 shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 27.92% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 03/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O – EXPECTS CAPEX TO BE $25 MLN TO $30 MLN – EXEC, CONF CALL; 28/03/2018 – Pulse Secure NAC Integrates with Fortinet Security Fabric to Enrich Endpoint Intelligence and Automate Threat Response; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Receives Recommended Rating in NSS Labs Latest Advanced Endpoint Protection Test Report; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Adds Fortinet, Exits Zayo Group: 13F; 16/04/2018 – Fortinet Delivers Integrated NOC-SOC Solution to Automate IT Processes and Security Response; 13/04/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at RSA Conference Apr 18; 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud; 22/05/2018 – Fortinet Expands Fabric-Ready Partner Program with New Fabric Connectors to Automate Security for Multi-Vendor Environments; 29/05/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Fortinet Makes Managed Security More Accessible To Small Partners With New Tier, Pricing; 03/05/2018 – Fortinet 1Q Rev $399M

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $3.81 EPS, down 16.26% or $0.74 from last year’s $4.55 per share. WHR’s profit will be $242.05 million for 8.88 P/E if the $3.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.01 actual EPS reported by Whirlpool Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.99% negative EPS growth.

