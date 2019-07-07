As Fortinet (FTNT) Market Value Declined, Holder Sensato Investors Has Trimmed Its Stake by $2.67 Million; Mondelez (MDLZ) Holding Raised by Berkshire Asset Management Llc

Sensato Investors Llc decreased its stake in Fortinet Inc (FTNT) by 25.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sensato Investors Llc sold 32,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.66% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 93,601 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.86 million, down from 125,801 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sensato Investors Llc who had been investing in Fortinet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $78.89. About 635,192 shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 36.10% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.67% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 29/05/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Fortinet Makes Managed Security More Accessible To Small Partners With New Tier, Pricing; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fortinet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FTNT); 09/05/2018 – CSPi Recognized as a Top 10 Fortinet Solution Provider by Leading Security Publication; 11/04/2018 – Media Advisory: Fortinet to Showcase the Third and the Latest Generation of Network Security with the Evolution of its Security; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.42, REV VIEW $1.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Fortinet 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 16/05/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 06/04/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $56; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Now Part of IBM Security’s New X-Force Threat Management Services; 30/05/2018 – Fortinet Expands Global Managed Security Service Provider Program with New Services Enablement and Technical Support Offerings

Berkshire Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Mondelez (MDLZ) by 3.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Asset Management Llc bought 6,522 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The hedge fund held 221,953 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.08M, up from 215,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mondelez for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $55.5. About 2.55 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 06/05/2018 – Mondelez to Pay Around $500 Million for Tate’s; 29/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Focus Adds Mondelez, Exits Iqvia; 17/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Opens $90 Million ‘Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 16/04/2018 – Mondelez Announces Early Tender Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Announces Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 30/04/2018 – #MyOreoCreation Contest Finalist Flavor Submissions Hit Shelves Nationwide For Fans To Try And Vote On; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Baa1 TO MONDELEZ’S C$ 600M NOTES; 20/04/2018 – The Weinberg Capital Group Announces New Board Member For Convenience Valet; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Europe Rev Up 14.4%; 22/04/2018 – DJ Mondelez International Inc Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDLZ)

Sensato Investors Llc, which manages about $3.62 billion and $357.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Changyou Com Ltd (NASDAQ:CYOU) by 74,396 shares to 187,271 shares, valued at $3.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wipro Ltd (NYSE:WIT) by 255,439 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.02 million shares, and has risen its stake in Perkinelmer Inc (NYSE:PKI).

Analysts await Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.30 earnings per share, up 30.43% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.23 per share. FTNT’s profit will be $51.23M for 65.74 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Fortinet, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $1.90 million activity. Gruber Vinzenz P. also sold $501,938 worth of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) on Friday, February 1.

