As Fortinet (FTNT) Market Value Declined, Cookson Peirce & Co Decreased Stake; As Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Algert Global Cut Its Stake by $558,719

Algert Global Llc decreased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (MX) by 64.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Algert Global Llc analyzed 79,817 shares as the company's stock rose 33.57% with the market. The hedge fund held 43,901 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $325,000, down from 123,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Algert Global Llc who had been investing in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $342.07 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $9.99. About 80,545 shares traded. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) has declined 12.31% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500.

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc decreased its stake in Fortinet Inc (FTNT) by 8.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc analyzed 29,096 shares as the company's stock declined 1.66% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 316,043 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.54M, down from 345,139 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc who had been investing in Fortinet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $84.67. About 607,791 shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 36.10% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.67% the S&P500.

More notable recent Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Making Sense of Broadcom’s (AVGO) Rumored Deal For Symantec – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Fortinet Enters Oversold Territory (FTNT) – Nasdaq” published on May 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Fortinet Inc (FTNT)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Fortinet: High-Growth Potential In SD-WAN – Seeking Alpha” published on July 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Fortinet Extends Advanced Application Security with FortiWeb Cloud WAF-as-a-Service on Amazon Web Services – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Analysts await Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.30 earnings per share, up 30.43% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.23 per share. FTNT’s profit will be $51.23M for 70.56 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Fortinet, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc, which manages about $632.80M and $1.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) by 5,383 shares to 165,201 shares, valued at $9.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 1,926 shares in the quarter, for a total of 252,603 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd Bu.

Analysts await MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $-0.09 earnings per share, down 139.13% or $0.32 from last year’s $0.23 per share. After $-0.58 actual earnings per share reported by MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% EPS growth.

Algert Global Llc, which manages about $1.01B and $175.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schneider National Inc by 39,437 shares to 59,718 shares, valued at $1.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Encore Wire Corp (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 12,914 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,296 shares, and has risen its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI).