As Fortinet (FTNT) Market Valuation Declined, Bank Of Hawaii Lifted by $894,325 Its Stake; As Masco (MAS) Valuation Rose, Nbw Capital Has Increased Stake

Nbw Capital Llc increased its stake in Masco Corporation (MAS) by 10.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbw Capital Llc bought 10,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The institutional investor held 104,449 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.11M, up from 94,259 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbw Capital Llc who had been investing in Masco Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $39.84. About 2.52M shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 24/04/2018 – MASCO SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.48 TO $2.63, EST. $2.57; 31/05/2018 – Masco Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 09/03/2018 – Masco Corp Announces Completion of Kichler Lighting Acquisition; 06/04/2018 – Masco Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – MASCO 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 49C; 27/03/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Date for Earnings Release and Conference Call for 2018 First Quarter; 24/04/2018 – MASCO CORP MAS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.48 TO $2.63; 18/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference – June 6, 2018; 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/05/2018 – Masco Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14

Bank Of Hawaii increased its stake in Fortinet Inc (FTNT) by 92.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Hawaii bought 10,775 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.60% . The institutional investor held 22,370 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88 million, up from 11,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Hawaii who had been investing in Fortinet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $78.03. About 1.17 million shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 27.92% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 09/05/2018 – CSPi Recognized as a Top 10 Fortinet Solution Provider by Leading Security Publication; 15/03/2018 – Fortinet Receives Recommended Rating in NSS Labs Data Center Intrusion Prevention System Test Report; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s rates SonicWALL B3; 28/03/2018 – Pulse Secure NAC Integrates with Fortinet Security Fabric to Enrich Endpoint Intelligence and Automate Threat Response; 15/05/2018 – Starboard Adds Newell Brands, Exits Fortinet, Cuts Brink’s: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Now Part of IBM Security’s New X-Force Threat Management Services; 17/04/2018 – FORTINET INC – COLLABORATED WITH IBM ON NEW IBM X-FORCE THREAT MANAGEMENT SERVICES; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fortinet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FTNT); 03/05/2018 – Fortinet 1Q EPS 24c; 19/03/2018 – Hughes Wins Fortinet 2017 Global Partner of the Year Award

Nbw Capital Llc, which manages about $677.00 million and $365.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properti by 13,403 shares to 38,540 shares, valued at $3.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chegg Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 30,544 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,247 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S & P 500 Etf Trust (SPY).

More notable recent Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Masco Corporation (MAS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Think About Buying Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) Now? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Masco Corporation’s (NYSE:MAS) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold MAS shares while 189 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 254.03 million shares or 2.05% less from 259.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cipher Capital LP stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Limited reported 22,438 shares. Dupont Capital holds 0.04% or 41,468 shares in its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Corp reported 237,699 shares stake. Ing Groep Nv reported 14,162 shares stake. San Francisco Sentry Group (Ca) holds 0% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) or 162 shares. Globeflex Capital Lp reported 16,259 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Investment Mgmt Limited reported 180,575 shares. 822,022 were reported by American Century. Utd Svcs Automobile Association has invested 0.01% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Raymond James Tru Na accumulated 0.02% or 7,909 shares. 15,371 were reported by Leisure Capital. Cullen Frost Bankers invested in 2,298 shares. Fjarde Ap invested in 0.05% or 103,171 shares. Ariel Investments Limited Liability has invested 0.57% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS).

More notable recent Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Does Fortinet, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FTNT) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Fortinet (FTNT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “TransAct Technologies Incorporated (TACT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 19, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Match Group (MTCH) Beats on Q2 Earnings & Revenues, Stock Up – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What Makes Fortinet (FTNT) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 11, 2019.

Bank Of Hawaii, which manages about $1.30B and $1.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of Hawaii Corp (NYSE:BOH) by 4,550 shares to 22,737 shares, valued at $1.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) by 3,914 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,905 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (IEFA).