As Fortinet Com (FTNT) Valuation Declined, Dorsey Wright & Associates Raised Stake by $708,737; Northrop Grumman (NOC) Holder Eaton Vance Management Has Lifted Position by $1.23 Million as Stock Value Rose

Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Fortinet Inc Com (FTNT) by 51.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought 8,539 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.66% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 24,972 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10M, up from 16,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates who had been investing in Fortinet Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $85.02. About 1.25 million shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 36.10% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.67% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 03/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.42, REV VIEW $1.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud Networks; 15/05/2018 – Hound Partners LLC Exits Position in Fortinet; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 24C; 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud; 15/05/2018 – STARBOARD VALUE EXITED 2.09% FORTINET STAKE IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Fortinet 1Q EPS 24c; 22/05/2018 – Fortinet Expands Fabric-Ready Partner Program with New Fabric Connectors to Automate Security for Multi-Vendor Environments; 15/05/2018 – Starboard Value LP Exits Position in Fortinet; 04/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC) by 4.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eaton Vance Management bought 4,584 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% with the market. The institutional investor held 109,124 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.42M, up from 104,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eaton Vance Management who had been investing in Northrop Grumman Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $4.26 during the last trading session, reaching $325.27. About 454,376 shares traded. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has declined 7.60% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TRUMP ADMINISTRATION ROLLING OUT NEW WEAPONS SALES POLICY, AS SOON AS THIS WEEK, AIMED AT ALLOWING MORE ALLIES TO BUY MORE ARMS; 09/03/2018 – Orbital/Northrop expected to close in first half of 2018 sans divests; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP SEES 2018 REV ABOUT $27,000 MLN – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – CORRECT: NORTHROP SAYS POLAND SIGNS LOI FOR IAMD IBCS; 30/03/2018 – Northrop Grumman: Victor H. Fazio to Retire From Board; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns P-2 Short-term Rating To Northrop Grumman’s New Commercial Paper Program; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Had Seen 2018 Effective Tax Rate About 19.5%; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP NOC.N FY2018 REV VIEW $27.11 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/04/2018 – Probes Point to Northrop Grumman Errors in January Spy-Satellite Failure; 15/05/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN BOOSTS QTRLY DIV 9% TO $1.20/SHR

Dorsey Wright & Associates, which manages about $743.59 million and $413.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co Com (NYSE:BA) by 20,241 shares to 5,883 shares, valued at $2.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boston Beer Inc Cl A (NYSE:SAM) by 3,902 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,945 shares, and cut its stake in Powershares Etf Tr Ii S&P500 L.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.69 in 2018Q4.

Eaton Vance Management, which manages about $88.88 billion and $43.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 27,388 shares to 71,029 shares, valued at $18.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 383,701 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 719,200 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).