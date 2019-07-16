As Fortinet Com (FTNT) Stock Price Declined, Dorsey Wright & Associates Lifted Its Stake by $708,737; Assetmark Position in Boeing Co Com (BA) Has Cut by $2.06 Million

Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Fortinet Inc Com (FTNT) by 51.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought 8,539 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.66% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 24,972 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10M, up from 16,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates who had been investing in Fortinet Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $84.59. About 809,675 shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 36.10% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.67% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 03/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O – EXPECTS CAPEX TO BE $25 MLN TO $30 MLN – EXEC, CONF CALL; 16/05/2018 – Fortinet Threat Landscape Report Reveals an Evolution of Malware to Exploit Cryptocurrencies; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Receives Recommended Rating in NSS Labs Latest Advanced Endpoint Protection Test Report; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET INC QTRLY DEFERRED REVENUE OF $1.40 BLN, UP 27% YEAR OVER YEAR; 03/05/2018 – Fortinet 1Q Rev $399M; 06/03/2018 Tech Data Wins Fortinet 2017 Distribution Partner of the Year Award; 03/05/2018 – Fortinet 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 11/04/2018 – Media Advisory: Fortinet to Showcase the Third and the Latest Generation of Network Security with the Evolution of its Security Fabric at RSA Conference 2018; 04/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 04/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $62

Assetmark Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 42.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Assetmark Inc sold 5,416 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,437 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84 million, down from 12,853 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Assetmark Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $205.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $364.39. About 2.12 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 10/04/2018 – INDONESIA’S LION AIR GROUP PLANS ORDER FOR WIDEBODY DREAMLINER 787 IN NEXT FEW WEEKS – CO-FOUNDER; 10/05/2018 – Boeing is playing down the potential loss of $20 billion in sales to Iranian airlines; 01/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS PURCHASE COMPRISES ALL-CASH TRANSACTION FOR $63/SHR; 03/05/2018 – CARET REAFFIRMS BOEING GOAL TO DELIVER 18 TANKERS BY DECEMBER; 10/05/2018 – AL SEES `MAJOR’ SUPPLY CHAIN CONSTRAINTS FOR BOEING, AIRBUS; 15/04/2018 – The National UAE: Boeing hits turbulence as Rolls-Royce engine woes accelerate; 14/03/2018 – BA: Developing story out of Key West. Unconfirmed reports of a F-18 Super Hornet in the water near Naval Air Station Key West; 03/04/2018 – Boeing Secures Services Contract for Canada’s Chinooks; 23/03/2018 – Boeing set to win American wide-body jet order; 26/04/2018 – BOEING REPORTS GLOBAL DISTRIBUTION PACT FOR GE AVIATION T700 EN

Dorsey Wright & Associates, which manages about $743.59M and $413.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boston Beer Inc Cl A (NYSE:SAM) by 3,902 shares to 5,945 shares, valued at $1.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr Sbi Int (XLU) by 6,503 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,908 shares, and cut its stake in Illumina Inc Com (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 EPS, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02B for 50.33 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Assetmark Inc, which manages about $13.57B and $11.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr Rus Md Cp Gr Etf (IWP) by 44,600 shares to 173,985 shares, valued at $23.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr Faln Angls Usd by 28,950 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,422 shares, and has risen its stake in Agnc Invt Corp Com.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. 19,500 shares were sold by Smith Gregory D, worth $7.83M on Friday, February 8. $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by COLBERT THEODORE III. Shares for $3.49M were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold $10.50M worth of stock. 2,916 shares were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B, worth $1.20M.