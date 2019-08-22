As Forrester Research (FORR) Market Value Declined, Tiaa Cref Investment Management Boosted Its Holding by $1.81 Million; As Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) Stock Value Declined, Arga Investment Management LP Has Boosted by $2.01 Million Its Holding

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Forrester Research Inc (FORR) by 182.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc bought 37,640 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.72% . The institutional investor held 58,275 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.82 million, up from 20,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Forrester Research Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $628.71 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $33.72. About 37,057 shares traded. Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) has risen 2.22% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FORR News: 27/04/2018 – Forrester Research Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – CollabNet VersionOne recognized by Forrester Research for Providing Agile ALM plus DevOps solutions for Value Stream Mapping; 13/03/2018 – LastPass Recognized in Independent Research Firm Enterprise Password Management Vendor Landscape Report; 17/04/2018 – Forrester Research To Broadcast Its First-Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 28/03/2018 – Forrester Research Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – FORRESTER RESEARCH 1Q PRO FORMA LOSS PER SHR $0.01, EST. 6C; 26/04/2018 – FORR SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 37C TO 41C, EST. 48C (2 EST.); 23/04/2018 – DJ Forrester Research Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FORR); 03/04/2018 – Forrester Announces Date Of New Tech & Innovation Forum, Opens Nominations For Early-stage Emerging Tech Companies; 13/03/2018 – Forrester Research To Speak At The Sidoti & Company Spring 2018 Conference

Arga Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) by 2.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arga Investment Management Lp bought 50,275 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 2.23M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91.44 million, up from 2.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arga Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $210.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $42.08. About 2.14 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 19/04/2018 – Taiex Opens Down 1.6%; TSMC Slides 6% After Warning; 01/05/2018 – Mentor enhances tool portfolio for TSMC 5nm FinFET and 7nm FinFET Plus processes and Wafer-on-Wafer stacking technology; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS CAPEX WILL SUPPORT 5-10 PCT GROWTH IN ANNUAL REVENUE IN NEXT FEW YEARS; 09/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS FEB SALES -9.5 PCT ON YEAR; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT SEES FOUNDRY MARKET GROWTH AT 8 PCT; 29/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$964 MLN; 10/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS MARCH SALES T$103.70 BLN (FEB T$64.64 BLN, MAR 2017 T$85.88 BLN); 07/03/2018 – Exclusive TAIPEI — GlobalFoundries, the second largest contract chipmaker in the world, has asked Chinese regulators to probe market leader Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) for violating anti-trust laws, said two industry sources familiar with the matter; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Tsmc’s Rating To Aa3; Outlook Stable; 07/03/2018 – Already under EU investigation, Taiwan company now accused of unfair competition

More notable recent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Viacom, Yeti And More – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why ASML Holding Rose 10.4% in July – Motley Fool” published on August 04, 2019, Fool.com published: “Intel Gives Chip Stocks Their Third Boost in a Week – Motley Fool” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks: U.S. Futures Extend Gains as Recession Fears Ease – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Three 5G Stocks Poised to Soar Over the Next Decade – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Arga Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.25 billion and $667.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 125,650 shares to 144,200 shares, valued at $3.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Icici Bank Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 4.55M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12.39M shares, and cut its stake in Conduent Inc.

More notable recent Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday – Benzinga” on August 19, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Forrester Foresees The Future of IT – PRNewswire” published on January 24, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “HackerOne’s Penetration Testing Solution Can Deliver 115% Return on Investment Over Three Years According to New Total Economic Impact Study – Business Wire” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Forrester Research (FORR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “After A First Date, Would Your B2B Website Get A Second? – Forbes” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $99,182 activity.