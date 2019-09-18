As Forr (FORR) Market Valuation Declined, Ack Asset Management Trimmed Its Stake; As Moodys (MCO) Share Value Rose, Windacre Partnership Has Boosted Position

Windacre Partnership Llc increased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 10.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windacre Partnership Llc bought 150,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The institutional investor held 1.64 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $320.70 million, up from 1.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windacre Partnership Llc who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $4.22 during the last trading session, reaching $213.94. About 448,498 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Two And Affirms Three Classes Of Lbubs 2004-C2; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To The Nine Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Grosvenor Place Clo 2015-1 B.V; 17/05/2018 – EQS-Adhoc: CEVA Logistics AG: CEVA Logistics’ credit rating upgraded by Moody’s by four notches to B1; 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS AA2 TO OREGON, Wl’S GO BONDS AND NOTES; 25/04/2018 – HANIEL RAISED TO INVESTMENT GRADE BY MOODY’S; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Changes Everbright Securities’ Outlook To Positive, Affirms Everbright Sun Hung Kai’s, China Everbright Limited’s Ratings With A Stable Outlook; 26/04/2018 – BRIEF-Moody’s Says Slowdown In Noninterest-Bearing Deposit Growth Is Credit Negative For U.S. Banks; 13/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Green Bond Assessment (GBA) Of Gb1 To Zuercher Kantonalbank’s Senior Unsecured Green Bonds; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Two Classes Of Notes Issued By Cedar Funding Ix Clo, Ltd; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS AA1 TO $215 MLN OF NEW YORK GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, OUTLOOK STABLE

Ack Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Forr (FORR) by 7.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ack Asset Management Llc sold 16,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.72% . The hedge fund held 193,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.51M, down from 210,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ack Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Forr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $652.79M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $35.54. About 18,089 shares traded. Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) has risen 2.22% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FORR News: 26/04/2018 – Forrester Research Sees 2018 Rev $352M-$360M; 26/04/2018 – Forrester Research 1Q Loss $1.73M; 27/04/2018 – Forrester Research Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – FORR SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 37C TO 41C, EST. 48C (2 EST.); 13/03/2018 – LastPass Recognized in Independent Research Firm Enterprise Password Management Vendor Landscape Report; 26/04/2018 – FORRESTER RESEARCH INC FORR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $352 MLN TO $360 MLN; 26/04/2018 – FORRESTER RESEARCH 1Q REV. $77.7M, EST. $78.5M (2 EST.); 26/04/2018 – Forrester Research Sees 2018 EPS $1.03-EPS $1.10; 28/03/2018 – Forrester Research Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – Forrester Announces Date Of New Tech & Innovation Forum, Opens Nominations For Early-stage Emerging Tech Companies

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $99,182 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.44 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.65, from 2.09 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 10 investors sold FORR shares while 31 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 9.99 million shares or 0.66% less from 10.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Td Asset Mngmt, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 26,400 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) for 4,062 shares. Sun Life Incorporated reported 9,110 shares. Alberta Invest Management owns 0% invested in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) for 4,800 shares. American Intll Group owns 7,945 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ameritas Invest stated it has 0% in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR). Thrivent Fin For Lutherans holds 146,529 shares. Vanguard Gru reported 0% stake. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR). Next Gru accumulated 42 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Services Comm Ma has 0.01% invested in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR). Moreover, Ls Advsr Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR). Texas Permanent School Fund, a Texas-based fund reported 7,007 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% stake. Comml Bank Of America De holds 0% or 36,986 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $-0.21 earnings per share, down 200.00% or $0.42 from last year’s $0.21 per share. After $0.08 actual earnings per share reported by Forrester Research, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -362.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 187 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 154.05 million shares or 3.59% less from 159.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. United Asset Strategies accumulated 1,176 shares. Pettee invested in 1,246 shares. Berkshire Hathaway invested in 24.67M shares. Voloridge Investment Mngmt Lc reported 27,356 shares stake. Ativo Limited Liability Co owns 6,986 shares. East Coast Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 5.6% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) or 107,166 shares. Massachusetts Financial Svcs Ma invested 0.39% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). 232 were reported by Qci Asset. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 27,455 shares. 47,518 are held by British Columbia Corporation. Bokf Na holds 0.05% or 10,246 shares. Iberiabank Corp holds 0.05% or 2,129 shares in its portfolio. Argent Trust holds 0.02% or 1,201 shares. The Nebraska-based Cwm Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Cibc World Markets holds 0.04% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) or 28,666 shares.

