As Formfactor (FORM) Stock Declined, Holder Needham Investment Management Trimmed Its Holding by $2.18 Million; As Ecolab (ECL) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Sky Investment Group Cut Its Stake

Needham Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Formfactor Inc (FORM) by 17.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Needham Investment Management Llc sold 145,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.32% . The institutional investor held 668,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.47 million, down from 813,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Needham Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Formfactor Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $19.2. About 63,706 shares traded. FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) has risen 31.09% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.09% the S&P500. Some Historical FORM News: 28/03/2018 – ECI Expands Neptune Family With Compact Form Factor Tailored for Distributed Energy Resources Environment; 02/05/2018 – FormFactor Sees 2Q Rev $130M-$138M; 02/05/2018 – FormFactor Sees 2Q Adj EPS 20c-Adj EPS 26c; 02/05/2018 – FormFactor 1Q EPS 3c; 08/05/2018 – Neuberger Berman Group LLC Exits Position in FormFactor; 05/04/2018 – Systel To Launch New Fully Rugged Small Form Factor Mission Computer At Sea Air Space 2018 Exposition; 30/04/2018 – WinSystems Introduces New NANO-ITX Industrial Single Board Computer Series Offering Robust I/O Options in a Compact Form Factor; 02/05/2018 – FormFactor 1Q Net $2.13M; 20/03/2018 – Wiwynn® Debuts High Density NVMe JBOF with lntel® SSD “Ruler” Form Factor Based on Microsoft’s Project Olympus; 07/03/2018 FormFactor Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Sky Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 10.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sky Investment Group Llc sold 2,205 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 19,583 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.87M, down from 21,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sky Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $197.81. About 271,452 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q Net $247.3M; 30/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for June 5, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Ecolab to Webcast Annual Meeting on May 3, 2018; 30/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for June 6, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab First Quarter Reported Diluted EPS $0.84 Adjusted Diluted EPS $0.91, +14%; Raised Full Year 2018 Adjusted Diluted EPS; 03/04/2018 – Alcide Announces General Availability of Its Cloud-Native Security Platform to Secure Modernized Data Centers & Cloud Ops; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chem Component Business; 08/03/2018 – Ecolab Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.23-Adj EPS $1.29; 08/05/2018 – Ecolab Ranks Eighth on 2018 Best Corporate Citizens List

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.72 EPS, up 12.42% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ECL’s profit will be $494.93 million for 28.75 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual EPS reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.13% EPS growth.

Sky Investment Group Llc, which manages about $296.40M and $285.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 4,898 shares to 10,147 shares, valued at $2.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.16 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.2 per share. FORM’s profit will be $11.98M for 30.00 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual earnings per share reported by FormFactor, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

