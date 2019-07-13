As Formfactor (FORM) Market Valuation Rose, Crosslink Capital Lowered Its Holding by $1.00 Million; Centerpoint Energy Com (CNP) Valuation Declined While Churchill Management Has Cut Position

Crosslink Capital Inc decreased its stake in Formfactor (FORM) by 12.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crosslink Capital Inc sold 62,539 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 430,959 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.93 million, down from 493,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc who had been investing in Formfactor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $15.49. About 126,865 shares traded. FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) has risen 23.70% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.27% the S&P500. Some Historical FORM News: 02/05/2018 – FormFactor 1Q EPS 3c; 02/05/2018 – FormFactor 1Q Rev $118.3M; 30/04/2018 – WinSystems Introduces New NANO-ITX Industrial Single Board Computer Series Offering Robust I/O Options in a Compact Form Factor; 08/05/2018 – Neuberger Berman Group LLC Exits Position in FormFactor; 25/04/2018 – FormFactor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – FormFactor Sees 2Q EPS 8c-EPS 14c; 14/05/2018 – Filament Unveils Industry’s First Blockchain Hardware Device in a USB Form Factor for Existing IoT Devices; 20/04/2018 – DJ FormFactor Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FORM); 22/05/2018 – Shuttle Computer Group’s DH02U Series Offers Desktop Power in Smallest Form Factor; 30/05/2018 – Global Source Measure Unit Market by Form Factor, Application, End-User Industry, Type & Geography – Analysis & Forecast to 2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Churchill Management Corp decreased its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc Com (CNP) by 5.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Churchill Management Corp sold 31,137 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 575,523 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.67M, down from 606,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Churchill Management Corp who had been investing in Centerpoint Energy Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $28.87. About 3.54 million shares traded. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) has risen 11.06% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CNP News: 04/05/2018 – CenterPoint Energy Profit Rises; 24/04/2018 – S&P PLACED CENTERPOINT ENERGY HOUSTON ELECTRIC LLC ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 12/03/2018 – 2018 Smart Grid Customer Education Symposium to Take Place at CenterPoint Energy in Houston; 13/03/2018 – Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint Energy to buy Vectren in $8bn natural gas deal; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint Energy Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 04/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 23/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CENTERPOINT ENERGY INC CNP.N NEARS DEAL TO ACQUIRE VECTREN CORP VVC.N; 15/03/2018 – CenterPoint Energy sets 2018 annual meeting of shareholders; 04/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT SEES HITTING HIGH END YR EPS EX ITEMS VIEW

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold CNP shares while 161 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 365.34 million shares or 3.39% less from 378.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Ltd accumulated 6,817 shares. Bkd Wealth Limited Company, a Missouri-based fund reported 14,251 shares. Park Avenue Ltd Liability accumulated 16,235 shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Oppenheimer & Incorporated holds 0.02% of its portfolio in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) for 23,574 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Inc has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 0.05% or 808,575 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability reported 0.03% of its portfolio in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 19,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 432,560 are held by American Century. Captrust Fincl Advsr reported 106,052 shares stake. Dimensional Fund LP holds 1.40 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Icon Advisers invested in 108,000 shares. Moreover, Shell Asset has 0.02% invested in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Exane Derivatives reported 1 shares stake.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $122,880 activity.

Churchill Management Corp, which manages about $3.45B and $3.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in F5 Networks Inc Com (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 3,363 shares to 7,182 shares, valued at $1.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 112,319 shares in the quarter, for a total of 291,355 shares, and has risen its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO).

Analysts await CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 10.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.3 per share. CNP’s profit will be $165.72 million for 21.87 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by CenterPoint Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.26% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is CenterPoint Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:CNP) 4.5% ROE Worse Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Defensive Utility Stocks Could Soar If Rates Stay Low and Volatility Jumps – 24/7 Wall St.” published on February 27, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CenterPoint Energy, Inc. to Host Webcast of First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on March 25, 2019. More interesting news about CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CenterPoint Energy, Inc. 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on February 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Crosslink Capital Inc, which manages about $2.09B and $403.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Smart Global Holdings by 60,060 shares to 206,679 shares, valued at $3.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $108,522 activity.

Analysts await FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.14 EPS, down 33.33% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.21 per share. FORM’s profit will be $10.44 million for 27.66 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by FormFactor, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.69% EPS growth.

More notable recent FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technical Communications Corporation Completes Restatement of Prior Financial Statements; Files Form 10-K for the year ended September 29, 2018 and Forms 10-Q/A for Fiscal 2018; and Files Forms 10-Q for the quarters ended December 29, 2018 and March 30, 2 – Nasdaq” on June 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Freddie Mac Prices $435 Million Multifamily KG-Deal, K-G01 – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Kitov Receives Nasdaq Notification Regarding Minimum Bid Requirements – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Trader Toolkit: 2 Market Analysis Tools That Every Trader Should Be Aware Of – Benzinga” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Atossa Genetics’ Preliminary Phase 2 Study Achieves Primary Endpoint: Topical Endoxifen Rapidly Reduces Breast Density – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 27, 2019.