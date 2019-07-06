As Formfactor Com (FORM) Share Price Rose, Holder Teton Advisors Has Cut by $1.91 Million Its Stake; As Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Increased Stake

Teton Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Formfactor Inc Com (FORM) by 34.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teton Advisors Inc sold 119,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 225,416 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.63M, down from 344,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teton Advisors Inc who had been investing in Formfactor Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $15.79. About 153,865 shares traded. FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) has risen 23.70% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.27% the S&P500. Some Historical FORM News: 02/05/2018 – FormFactor Sees 2Q Rev $130M-$138M; 02/05/2018 – FormFactor 1Q Net $2.13M; 22/05/2018 – Shuttle Computer Group’s DH02U Series Offers Desktop Power in Smallest Form Factor; 07/03/2018 – FormFactor Showcases Advanced Test and Measurement Solutions at SEMICON China 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ FormFactor Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FORM); 13/03/2018 – Electric Enclosure Market by Mounting Type, Form Factor, Material, Industry Vertical – Global Forecast to 2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 05/04/2018 – Systel To Launch New Fully Rugged Small Form Factor Mission Computer At Sea Air Space 2018 Exposition; 16/05/2018 – FormFactor Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 22/05/2018 – Shuttle Computer Group’s DH02U Series Offers Desktop Power in Smallest Form Factor; 30/04/2018 – WinSystems Introduces New NANO-ITX Industrial Single Board Computer Series Offering Robust I/O Options in a Compact Form Factor

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (PSXP) by 11.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp bought 290,976 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.79% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.82 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $147.45M, up from 2.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Phillips 66 Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $50.31. About 99,535 shares traded. Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) has declined 1.97% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.40% the S&P500. Some Historical PSXP News: 13/03/2018 PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP PSXP.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $60; 18/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners Boosts Cash Distribution by 5; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $247M; 09/04/2018 – Mastercard and Phillips 66 Drive Easier Payments with Masterpass; 23/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 SAYS BORGER MAINTENANCE CRIMPING FUEL OUTPUT; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP – GRAY OAK PIPELINE, A JV OWNED 75 PCT BY CO AND 25 PCT BY ANDEAVOR WILL OWN PIPELINE SYSTEM; 24/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners to Construct West Texas Crude Oil Pipeline System, Hold Second Open Season; 18/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners Raises Distribution to 71.4c Vs. 67.8c; 18/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS BOOSTS DISTRIBUTION TO 71.4C/UNIT; 24/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP – CO WILL OWN A 50% INTEREST IN NEWLY FORMED JOINT VENTURE AND PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS AND ANDEAVOR WILL EACH OWN A 25% INTEREST

Teton Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.00B and $1.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 28,600 shares to 104,186 shares, valued at $2.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc Com (NYSE:ETH) by 30,214 shares in the quarter, for a total of 144,788 shares, and has risen its stake in Golden Entertainment Inc.

Analysts await FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.14 earnings per share, down 33.33% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.21 per share. FORM’s profit will be $10.44M for 28.20 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by FormFactor, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.69% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.54 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 11 investors sold FORM shares while 46 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 67.64 million shares or 0.81% less from 68.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside Commercial Bank holds 0% in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) or 323 shares. Price T Rowe Incorporated Md invested in 0% or 22,499 shares. Connable Office Incorporated holds 0.06% of its portfolio in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) for 17,649 shares. Needham Inv Mgmt reported 813,000 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 28,699 shares. Northern Trust Corporation reported 1.19 million shares. Pinebridge Invs Lp invested in 0.03% or 95,948 shares. 91,601 are held by Macquarie Group Inc. Hall Laurie J Trustee stated it has 430 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Invesco holds 0% or 585,396 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 17,072 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Swiss Bancorporation has 135,100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 130 were accumulated by Tci Wealth. New York-based New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.02% in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt accumulated 25,562 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $108,522 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold PSXP shares while 39 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 47.35 million shares or 2.21% more from 46.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock invested in 0% or 219,697 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Group Ltd Co reported 4,990 shares stake. Moreover, Arrowstreet Cap Partnership has 0.01% invested in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). Amer holds 12,000 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Harvest Fund Advisors Ltd Co owns 0.01% invested in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) for 13,004 shares. Kayne Anderson Ltd Partnership holds 2.1% or 2.82M shares. Hsbc Hldgs Plc holds 199,417 shares. Ftb Advisors accumulated 733 shares or 0% of the stock. Barclays Public Limited Co holds 0.01% or 270,089 shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Management Incorporated stated it has 17,171 shares. Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 122 shares in its portfolio. Hite Hedge Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 310,188 shares or 2.57% of all its holdings. Parkside Comml Bank And Tru reported 13,765 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 0.03% invested in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) for 158,080 shares. Cushing Asset Management Limited Partnership reported 1.28M shares or 2.27% of all its holdings.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $555,333 activity. 1,392 shares valued at $68,641 were bought by Haney Mark on Tuesday, January 15.

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $18.02B and $7.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Andeavor Logistics Lp by 291,910 shares to 1.38 million shares, valued at $48.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nextera Energy Partners Lp (NYSE:NEP) by 301,081 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 451,622 shares, and cut its stake in Summit Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:SMLP).