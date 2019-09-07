As Ford Mtr Co (F) Stock Value Declined, Flippin Bruce & Porter Has Raised Holding by $523,832; Canal Insurance Company Upped Position in Bristol Myers Squibb Ord (BMY) by $1.65 Million

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc increased its stake in Ford Mtr Co (F) by 9.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc bought 65,479 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The institutional investor held 749,064 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.58 million, up from 683,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc who had been investing in Ford Mtr Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.59 billion market cap company. It closed at $9.34 lastly. It is down 5.36% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 19/03/2018 – Kiersten Robinson Was Previously Ford Interim Human Resources Leader; 02/04/2018 – The idea of pushing speed makes sense since Ford finds itself playing catch up with new, as well as established competitors; 15/03/2018 – Rugby-Hartley back, Ford and Care dropped for new-look England; 03/04/2018 – TESLA SAYS IF RATE OF GROWTH OF MODEL 3 CONTINUES, “IT WILL EXCEED EVEN THAT OF FORD AND THE MODEL T”; 19/03/2018 – DESKTOP METAL CLOSES $65M IN NEW FINANCING LED BY FORD; 10/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR AUTONOMIC REALIGNS EXEC TEAM TO POSITION FOR GROWTH; 30/04/2018 – BritishGlamour: Exclusive: Tom Ford’s new lip lacquers are absolutely dreamy; 02/05/2018 – InsideSources: Ford Stops Selling Cars; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Adds Texas Instruments, Exits Ford: 13F; 16/05/2018 – FORD RESTARTING F-150, SUPER DUTY PRODUCTION AHEAD OF SCHEDULE

Canal Insurance Company increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Ord (BMY) by 18.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canal Insurance Company bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 220,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.50M, up from 185,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canal Insurance Company who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $48.27. About 7.85M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 19/05/2018 – 5.0 MAG. EARTHQUAKE 159KM S OF BRISTOL ISLAND SOUTH SANDWICH; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First; 24/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb to Hold Investor Event to Discuss ASCO Highlights; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Additional Terms of Agreement Not Disclosed; 02/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb to Hold Investor Event to Discuss AACR Highlights; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – ISSUES ALERT ABOUT DECREASED SURVIVAL ASSOCIATED WITH THE USE OF KEYTRUDA (PEMBROLIZUMAB) OR TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB); 25/03/2018 – ONO: OPDIVO APPROVED FOR WIDER USE IN HODGKIN LYMPHOMA IN KOREA; 15/05/2018 – X4 Pharmaceuticals Presents Clinical Data Demonstrating Combinability of X4P-001-IO and Opdivo® (nivolumab) in Patients with; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADDED TMO, UNH, ANDV, BMY, BC IN 1Q: 13F; 16/05/2018 – PHASE lll IMPOWER150 STUDY SHOWED GENENTECH’S TECENTRIQ AND AVASTIN PLUS CARBOPLATIN AND PACLITAXEL HELPED PEOPLE WITH A SPECIFIC TYPE OF METASTATIC LUNG CANCER LIVE SIGNIFICANTLY LONGER COMPARED TO…

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 71 investors sold F shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 255 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.23% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Amer National Registered Investment Advisor has 0.09% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Timber Creek Ltd Co holds 0% or 600 shares in its portfolio. Columbia Asset holds 0.21% or 90,048 shares in its portfolio. Parkside Bank & Trust Tru has 2,606 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 364,243 shares. Gabalex Capital Management Ltd Com stated it has 1.80 million shares. Advisors Cap Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0.36% or 645,142 shares. Rhenman & Prns Asset Mgmt owns 32,405 shares. Hrt Llc has 73,399 shares. Hollencrest Cap Management holds 0.14% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) or 118,100 shares. Sage Financial Gru has 0% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 3,496 shares. Hoertkorn Richard Charles accumulated 174,850 shares or 1.02% of the stock. Moreover, Financial Serv has 0.02% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 11,322 shares. Kentucky-based Kentucky Retirement Insur Trust Fund has invested 0.15% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). New York State Common Retirement Fund has 0.1% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F).

More notable recent Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Trump administration moving to block California vehicle emissions rules – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Cnbc.com with their article: “Bronco, Mustang-inspired EV to lead Ford’s new product line in 2020 – CNBC” published on August 13, 2019, Livetradingnews.com published: “Ferrariâ€™s (NYSE:RACE) Path from Upstart Racer to Aristocrat of the Worldâ€™s Automotive Sector – Live Trading News” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Is Investigating Pintec Technology, Cadence Bancorporation, Eldorado Resorts, and Nordstrom on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on September 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Buy Ford Stock for Big Dividends and Improving Auto Sales – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $8.29 million activity. The insider THORNTON JOHN L bought $100,038. FORD WILLIAM CLAY JR bought $8.00 million worth of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) on Thursday, August 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wms Prtn has 5,053 shares. Southeast Asset Advsrs stated it has 6,220 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Hartford Inv Management accumulated 216,391 shares. Beaumont Financial Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Texas-based Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Limited Co has invested 0.23% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Caprock Group Inc Inc has invested 0.22% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). 68,305 are held by Kanawha Limited Liability Co. Us Bancorp De holds 0.3% or 2.16 million shares in its portfolio. Of Vermont reported 58,091 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al has 1.15 million shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. Dynamic Mngmt Limited holds 1.28% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 7,400 shares. Macroview Invest Ltd stated it has 650 shares. Madison Investment Holding invested in 0.08% or 96,671 shares. Lifeplan Financial Grp Inc holds 0.09% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 3,542 shares. City Hldgs owns 49,764 shares for 0.67% of their portfolio.

Canal Insurance Company, which manages about $294.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Newmont Mining Ord (NYSE:NEM) by 30,000 shares to 70,000 shares, valued at $2.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.