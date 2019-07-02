As Ford Mtr Co Del (Put) (F) Stock Rose, Ellington Management Group Raised by $3.28 Million Its Stake; As Facebook (FB) Share Value Rose, Holder Lomas Capital Management Decreased Position by $17.51 Million

Ellington Management Group Llc increased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (Put) (F) by 110.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ellington Management Group Llc bought 410,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 780,000 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.85 million, up from 370,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ellington Management Group Llc who had been investing in Ford Mtr Co Del (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10.15. About 38.36 million shares traded or 2.47% up from the average. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 7.33% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.76% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 09/05/2018 – The shortage of parts could knock out production of Ford’s best selling and most profitable vehicle, the F-150 pickup truck; 15/03/2018 – FORD PLANS FIRST BATTERY-ELECTRIC VEHICLE FOR 2020; SIX BY 2022; 20/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Ford Credit Floorplan Master Owner Trust A Series 2018-1 & 2018-2; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Ford Credit Auto Lease Trust 2018-A Notes; 22/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Ford Credit Auto Owner Trust 2018-A; 09/05/2018 – FORD COMMENTS IN STATEMENT; 02/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR FORD EXPANDS SAFETY RECALL IN NORTH AMERICA FOR; 09/05/2018 – Ford chairman says ‘fairly large’ changes in store for automaker; 07/05/2018 – I.A Hedin Bil AB: Hedin Bil to open two new dealerships in Bromma, Sweden together with Opel and Ford; 15/03/2018 – Ford is releasing new versions of the Mustang GT500 and a high-performance Explorer

Lomas Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 24.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lomas Capital Management Llc sold 105,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 325,370 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.20M, down from 430,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lomas Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $550.92 billion market cap company. It closed at $193 lastly. It is down 0.20% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 26/03/2018 – FACEBOOK TO INFORM PEOPLE IF AN APP IS REMOVED FOR DATA MISUSE; 09/03/2018 – Facebook content deals turn up heat on YouTube; 21/03/2018 – Sen. Marco Rubio: English & Español: VIDEO: Rubio Announces Facebook Page for Venezuelan Community; 19/04/2018 – BlackRock wants regulators to address unequal voting rights; 28/03/2018 – FACEBOOK TO HAVE NEW PRIVACY SHORTCUTS MENU; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – “Black ops” at Cambridge Analytica: witness; 21/03/2018 – Facebook Spins-up a Big Cloud of Cotton Candy (Free Report) $FB; 01/05/2018 – The social media site collects information from Facebook users and non-Facebook users from websites that send it user information, including through Facebook “pixels.”; 18/04/2018 – Facebook announced the steps it will take to comply with a strict European privacy law known as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) which comes into force on May 25; 27/03/2018 – Facebook Vowed to End Discriminatory Housing Ads. Suit Says It Didn’t

Ellington Management Group Llc, which manages about $12.47B and $548.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mgic Invt Corp Wis (Call) (NYSE:MTG) by 398,006 shares to 77,000 shares, valued at $1.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carters Inc (NYSE:CRI) by 4,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,500 shares, and cut its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL).

More notable recent Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ford: 6% Yield, Well-Covered Payout, Notable Upside, Undervalued Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on June 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Credit Suisse sees 30% upside on Ford – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ford’s JV in China faces antitrust accusations – Seeking Alpha” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ford: Too Risky To Invest – Seeking Alpha” published on June 13, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AMD, CenturyLink, Delphi, GM, Ford, Intel, KB Home, Micron, Nordstrom, Nvidia, Tesla, Zscaler and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $203,238 activity. 10,200 Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) shares with value of $100,038 were bought by THORNTON JOHN L.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 71 investors sold F shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 255 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.23% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Fincl Bank Usa reported 15,477 shares. Marshall Wace Llp accumulated 583,906 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Maverick invested in 289,290 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Jnba Financial Advsrs has 3,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) or 570 shares. Coldstream Capital Management holds 14,107 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 33,182 are owned by Parsons Capital Incorporated Ri. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md stated it has 0.01% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Ima Wealth owns 7,250 shares. Highstreet Asset Incorporated reported 0.02% stake. 15,297 were accumulated by Iowa Bancorporation. Koshinski Asset Mgmt owns 17,170 shares. Cutler Cap Mngmt Llc reported 14,700 shares. Waters Parkerson Ltd Liability Company holds 0.02% or 24,950 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co has 0.14% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 507,262 shares.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 sales for $21.33 million activity. Shares for $2.39 million were sold by Cox Christopher K. $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Wehner David M. on Thursday, January 31. Sandberg Sheryl sold $7.97M worth of stock.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Facebook Will Try to Fix Its Reputation With Advertisements – Motley Fool” on June 17, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Digital Brokerage Apps Should Think Like Social Media Networks – Benzinga” published on June 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Apple Roundup: China, iPhone Rumor, WWDC, Acquisitions – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Tuesdayâ€™s Vital Data: Facebook, Tesla and Micron Technology – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “SunTrust sees major move for Facebook in crypto plans – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.90 EPS, up 9.20% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.74 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.42 billion for 25.39 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.53% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sadoff Inv Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1,969 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Riverpark Advsrs Ltd Company holds 5.93% or 81,916 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership invested in 0.01% or 30,954 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 4.16 million shares for 1.34% of their portfolio. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd holds 4,976 shares. 73,918 are held by Middleton And Ma. Moreover, Horizon Invest Ser Limited Liability Com has 1.83% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 16,112 shares. Truepoint reported 25,287 shares. Newman Dignan And Sheerar Inc holds 0.32% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 4,832 shares. Qvt Lp reported 33,217 shares or 1.39% of all its holdings. 7,911 were reported by Ingalls Snyder Limited Liability Co. Bancorp Of New York Mellon Corporation accumulated 19.62 million shares. Blair William And Com Il accumulated 312,292 shares. Dorsey Whitney Limited Liability Company holds 4,216 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Gofen & Glossberg Limited Liability Il invested in 155,918 shares or 0.92% of the stock.

Lomas Capital Management Llc, which manages about $667.52 million and $931.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (NYSE:AXS) by 46,625 shares to 167,647 shares, valued at $9.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alleghany Corp Del (NYSE:Y) by 3,452 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,317 shares, and has risen its stake in Voya Finl Inc (NYSE:VOYA).