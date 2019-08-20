As Ford Mtr Co Del (Put) (F) Stock Price Declined, Ellington Management Group Raised Stake by $3.28 Million; Foundry Partners Decreased Its Stake in Hillenbrand (HI) as Market Value Declined

Ellington Management Group Llc increased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (Put) (F) by 110.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ellington Management Group Llc bought 410,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The hedge fund held 780,000 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.85M, up from 370,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ellington Management Group Llc who had been investing in Ford Mtr Co Del (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.02. About 8.18 million shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 22/03/2018 – Ford Expands Partnership With Indian Car Maker; 08/05/2018 – If production is halted, Ford will likely temporarily lay off thousands of workers until it can get assembly lines running again; 23/05/2018 – Conservative Candidate’s Refusal to Attend Health Care Debate Undemocratic: London Health Coalition Concerned About Doug Ford; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTS BIDS FOR EAGLE FORD ASSETS BY MAY: CEO DOVE; 25/04/2018 – SUNDANCE ENERGY BUYS EAGLE FORD ASSETS FOR ABOUT $220.1M; 27/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY ANNOUNCES SALE OF SELECTED EAGLE FORD SHALE ACREAGE FOR $102 MILLION; 15/05/2018 – Redneck Riviera Whiskey Taps Gretchen Wilson, Granger Smith and Colt Ford as Spirit Ambassadors; 12/03/2018 – Montreal Gazette: Patrick Brown likely out as candidate under Doug Ford, Ontario PC; 21/05/2018 – Ford Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31; 14/03/2018 – KOTSOPOULOS: FORD MORE BUSINESS FRIENDLY IN ONTARIO

Foundry Partners Llc decreased its stake in Hillenbrand Inc (HI) by 16.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foundry Partners Llc sold 35,745 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.79% . The institutional investor held 185,535 shares of the miscellaneous manufacturing industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.71 million, down from 221,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foundry Partners Llc who had been investing in Hillenbrand Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $27.93. About 134,528 shares traded. Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) has declined 31.03% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HI News: 10/05/2018 – Hillenbrand Declares Third Quarter Dividend of $0.2075 Per Share; 09/03/2018 – HILLENBRAND SAYS ON MARCH 8, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO A SYNDICATED L/G FACILITY AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – HILLENBRAND SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.34 TO $2.44, EST. $2.37; 23/03/2018 – Hillenbrand Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – HILLENBRAND 2Q NET REV. $452.2M, EST. $432.3M; 14/05/2018 – Hillenbrand Bd Elects Daniel C. Hillenbrand Independent Director; 02/05/2018 – HILLENBRAND 2Q ADJ EPS 65C, EST. 64C; 09/03/2018 HILLENBRAND IN SYNDICATED L/G FACILITY PACT; 09/03/2018 – HILLENBRAND-AGREEMENT ALLOWS CO, CERTAIN UNITS TO REQUEST ISSUE UP TO EUR 150 MLN IN UNSECURED LETTERS OF CREDIT, BANK GUARANTEES/OTHER SURETY BONDS; 14/05/2018 – HILLENBRAND NAMES DANIEL C. HILLENBRAND INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR

Foundry Partners Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $2.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sierra Bancorp Com (NASDAQ:BSRR) by 36,900 shares to 204,355 shares, valued at $4.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN) by 86,943 shares in the quarter, for a total of 544,132 shares, and has risen its stake in Park Ohio Hldgs Corp Com (NASDAQ:PKOH).

Ellington Management Group Llc, which manages about $12.47 billion and $548.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Freeport (NYSE:FCX) by 85,218 shares to 100,275 shares, valued at $1.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Extended Stay Amer Inc (NYSE:STAY) by 24,275 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,225 shares, and cut its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD).

