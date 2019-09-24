As Ford Mtr Co Del (Put) (F) Market Value Declined, Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Has Upped Its Stake by $7.00 Million; As Apple (AAPL) Stock Value Rose, Beacon Financial Group Has Increased by $3.17 Million Its Stake

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp increased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (Put) (F) by 464.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp bought 700,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The institutional investor held 850,700 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.70M, up from 150,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in Ford Mtr Co Del (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.16. About 21.69M shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 14/03/2018 – KOTSOPOULOS: FORD MORE BUSINESS FRIENDLY IN ONTARIO; 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner: Technology Available in Growing Line-Up of Ford Vehicles With 8-Speed Transmissions; 19/03/2018 – Ford Motor CTO Ken Washington has joined the board of Desktop Metal; 17/04/2018 – Curtiss-Wright Awarded $85 Million Contract to Support U.S. Navy’s Ford-Class Aircraft Carrier Program; 01/05/2018 – TOPLive Starts: Ford, Fiat Chrysler Report April U.S. Auto Sales; 10/03/2018 – Edmonton Jour: Ontario PC leadership convention ends without official result, though sources say Ford has won; 10/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR AUTONOMIC REALIGNS EXEC TEAM TO POSITION FOR GROWTH; 02/05/2018 – Ford is expanding a recall of Transit vans for a trailer module that may leak; 27/03/2018 – EOG EOG.N CEO SAYS EXPECTS OILFIELD SERVICE COSTS TO DROP 9 PERCENT THIS YEAR IN PERMIAN, 4 PERCENT IN EAGLE FORD; 09/05/2018 – FORD CONFERENCE CALL HAS ENDED

Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 77.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beacon Financial Group bought 16,113 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 36,890 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.30 million, up from 20,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beacon Financial Group who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $988.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $218.72. About 19.42M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/04/2018 – First brokerages predict Amazon will top $1 trillion in value; 12/03/2018 – Apple Will Acquire Magazine-Subscription Service Texture; 20/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica CEO claims influence on US election, Facebook questioned; 24/04/2018 – GBH’s Ives Sees Uphill Battle for Apple Going Into Earnings (Video); 12/03/2018 – Apple to Acquire Magazine-Subscription Service Texture–Update; 24/05/2018 – scott budman: #Breaking: Jury in San Jose awards Apple $539 million from Samsung; says Samsung infringed five patents with; 19/04/2018 – Mizuho’s Lamba Downgrades Apple After ‘Lackluster Demand’ (Video); 01/05/2018 – Apple sold 52.2 million iPhones during the quarter; 24/05/2018 – Apple blocks Steam’s plan to extend its video games to iPhones; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS PROMOTION OF GREG ABEL AND AJIT JAIN TO BERKSHIRE VICE CHAIRMEN HAS BEEN “VERY VERY GOOD” FOR COMPANY

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $8.29 million activity. $8.00 million worth of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) was bought by FORD WILLIAM CLAY JR. LECHLEITER JOHN C bought 10,000 shares worth $95,950.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp, which manages about $3.79 billion and $1.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 23,384 shares to 35,078 shares, valued at $1.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 343,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,000 shares, and cut its stake in Avedro Inc.

