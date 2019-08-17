As Ford Mtr Co Del (Put) (F) Market Valuation Declined, Ellington Management Group Increased Its Position; As Yum Brands (YUM) Market Value Rose, Franklin Resources Cut Position

Franklin Resources Inc decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (YUM) by 51.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc sold 779,102 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.38% . The institutional investor held 723,215 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.19M, down from 1.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $115.62. About 1.23M shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 03/04/2018 – Taco Bell Continues Value Push With Craveable New $1 Items; 16/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT – TRANSACTION IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON YUM BRANDS’ CORE OPERATING RESULTS OR CASH FLOWS OVER NEXT FEW YEARS; 16/05/2018 – Pizza Hut bets on LatAm, Caribbean with Telepizza franchise deal; 27/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® To Auction Off “Final Four” Pairs Of Pie Tops II On eBay Charity; 27/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® To Auction Off “Final Four” Pairs Of Pie Tops Il On eBay Charity; 08/03/2018 – KFC returning to former supplier in UK after chicken shortage; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q EPS $1.27; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – TARGETS 2021 UNDERLYING EBITDA AROUND 100 MLN EUROS; 13/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® Canada Launches Loyalty Program; 02/05/2018 – YUM 1Q ADJ EPS 90C, EST. 68C

Ellington Management Group Llc increased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (Put) (F) by 110.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ellington Management Group Llc bought 410,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The hedge fund held 780,000 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.85 million, up from 370,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ellington Management Group Llc who had been investing in Ford Mtr Co Del (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $8.96. About 24.26 million shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 23/04/2018 – Impossible Objects Adds Ford® as Customer; 10/05/2018 – PLANT FIRE SUSPENDED PRODUCTION OF FORD’S F-150 AND SUPER DUTY; 09/05/2018 – KPLC: BREAKING: Ford will temporarily shut down production of its F-150 trucks because of a fire at a supplier’s plant; 11/05/2018 – FORD SAYS APRIL CHINA VEHICLE SALES -26 PCT Y/Y, VS -11 PCT IN MARCH; 15/04/2018 – Ford unveils 2021 launch for robo-taxi network; 27/03/2018 – RELIANCE ANNOUNCES SALE OF SELECT ASSETS IN EAGLE FORD SHALE; 27/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY ANNOUNCES SALE OF SELECTED EAGLE FORD SHALE ACREAGE FOR $102 MILLION; 23/03/2018 – Jeffery M. Leving to Interview Illinois State Representative LaShawn K. Ford Supporting Landmark Legislation Providing Both Par; 09/05/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-Red light: Ford facing hold-ups at China ports amid trade friction; 10/03/2018 – Edmonton Jour: Sources say Doug Ford has won Ontario PC leadership, but official announcement still delayed

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 41 investors sold YUM shares while 275 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 218.50 million shares or 1.81% less from 222.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 1.40 million shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Liability reported 3,719 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc owns 3,622 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Cumberland Prns Ltd stated it has 8,300 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Pettee Investors Inc has 0.22% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Horrell Management Incorporated invested in 0.04% or 750 shares. Jane Street Gru Limited Liability Corporation holds 89,659 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Trillium Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Maryland Capital Mngmt holds 0.1% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) or 7,733 shares. Argent Management Lc stated it has 4,500 shares. First Republic Inv Mngmt holds 80,950 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Kcm Invest Advisors Limited Liability Corp stated it has 4,414 shares. British Columbia Investment Management Corp holds 0.06% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) or 73,751 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny holds 127,186 shares. Commonwealth Retail Bank Of, a Australia-based fund reported 433 shares.

Franklin Resources Inc, which manages about $186.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 15.83M shares to 68.36 million shares, valued at $682.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.44 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 31.10M shares, and has risen its stake in Nutrien Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 71 investors sold F shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 255 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.23% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions Financial owns 0.01% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 140,632 shares. Keybank National Association Oh stated it has 0% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Cacti Asset Mngmt Limited Co holds 0.02% or 25,000 shares. Maple Cap Mgmt holds 0.09% or 44,806 shares. 352,215 are owned by White Pine. California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt holds 11,017 shares. Vanguard Grp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 297.38M shares. Zeke Capital Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 139,322 shares stake. Great West Life Assurance Company Can accumulated 3.70M shares. Connecticut-based Aqr Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Ibm Retirement Fund owns 59,924 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Renaissance Technology Ltd Company accumulated 9.53M shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma accumulated 1,122 shares. Moreover, Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability Company has 0.35% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F).

