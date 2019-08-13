As Ford Mtr Co Del (F) Valuation Declined, Summit Securities Group Has Lowered Stake by $399,200; Troy Asset Management LTD Lifted Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $5.56 Million

Summit Securities Group Llc decreased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (F) by 56.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Securities Group Llc sold 49,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The institutional investor held 38,100 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $335,000, down from 88,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Securities Group Llc who had been investing in Ford Mtr Co Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.27. About 21.02 million shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 16/05/2018 – Ford is resuming production of its F-Series pickup trucks, ending assembly line shut downs at two of its most important plants this week; 16/05/2018 – Ford Motor Reaffirms 2018 Adjusted EPS View of $1.45-$1.7; 15/03/2018 – BLACKROCK NAMES BILL FORD, PEGGY JOHNSON, MARK WILSON TO BOARD; 23/04/2018 – Keller Rohrback Files Suit Against Ford and Bosch over Alleged Diesel Emissions Cheating in F-250, F-350, and F-450 Super Duty; 16/05/2018 – Ford to resume production of popular F-Series pickup; 23/03/2018 – Archinect: Detroit’s abandoned Michigan Central Station may soon be bought and redeveloped by Ford; 26/04/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO – AS A RESULT OF AMENDMENT, MATURITY DATES OF 75% OF COMMITMENTS HAVE BEEN EXTENDED BY ONE YEAR TO APRIL 30, 2023; 16/05/2018 – FORD RESUMING PRODUCTION AT DEARBORN TRUCK PLANT ON FRIDAY; 11/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: BREAKING: Ford will resume production of popular F-series pickup truck on May 18 -Reuters, citing; 25/04/2018 – SUNDANCE ENERGY AUSTRALIA LTD – ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF CERTAIN EAGLE FORD ASSETS FOR CASH CONSIDERATION OF ABOUT US$220.1 MLN

Troy Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Troy Asset Management Ltd bought 47,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 2.81M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $330.98 million, up from 2.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $138.27. About 18.49 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 10/05/2018 – Limeade Announces Microsoft Integration to Help Employees Find Time to Improve Well-being; 12/04/2018 – StartMonday updates its CareerChain release plans; 17/04/2018 – Anomali Partners with Visa to Offer Global Payment Breach Intelligence; 24/04/2018 – Eagle Investment Systems to Deliver Cloud Data Management Solution for Global Investment Managers Powered by Microsoft Azure; 04/04/2018 – DXC Technology Advances Position as a Leading Microsoft Dynamics 365 Global Independent Systems lntegrator Partner with Acquisitions of Sable37 and eBECS; 02/05/2018 – Ingram Micro and Microsoft Announce Strategic Alliance to Accelerate Service Providers’ Digital Transformation With the CloudBlue Platform; 26/04/2018 – The Joint Corp. to Host Conference Call on Thursday, May 10, to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Results; 11/04/2018 – Simple Announces the Intelligent Marketing Platform Powered by Microsoft Technology; 17/05/2018 – Saviynt Joins Microsoft Intelligent Security Association; 29/03/2018 – Windows chief Terry Myerson is leaving as Microsoft reorganizes

Troy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $2.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 3.74 million shares to 213,576 shares, valued at $12.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tradition Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2.27% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Shoker Counsel Inc holds 14,865 shares. 38,032 were accumulated by Indexiq Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company. Investec Asset Mngmt invested in 5.32% or 11.39 million shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv owns 389 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. 3G Ptnrs Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 958,838 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Com invested in 3.2% or 825,995 shares. 82,060 were reported by Glaxis Capital Mgmt Llc. 143,323 are owned by Boston Family Office Limited Liability Company. Moreover, Jacobs Levy Equity has 3.01% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.77 million shares. Armstrong Henry H Assoc Incorporated, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1.02M shares. Utd Asset Strategies Inc has 78,760 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama accumulated 4.81 million shares or 2.76% of the stock. Longer Invests accumulated 18,185 shares. Inverness Counsel Ltd Liability Corp holds 4.35% or 676,437 shares.

Analysts await Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.30 earnings per share, up 3.45% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.29 per share. F’s profit will be $1.20 billion for 7.73 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Ford Motor Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.25% negative EPS growth.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $8.29 million activity. FORD WILLIAM CLAY JR also bought $8.00 million worth of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) on Thursday, August 1. $100,038 worth of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) was bought by THORNTON JOHN L on Thursday, May 23.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 71 investors sold F shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 255 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.23% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Limited Liability Co Oh holds 0.08% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) or 14,669 shares. Quinn Opportunity Partners Ltd Liability accumulated 0.02% or 15,000 shares. Shelton Cap stated it has 1.47% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Cordasco accumulated 0.03% or 3,230 shares. Strs Ohio reported 2.20 million shares stake. Cetera Advisor Netwr Limited Liability Corp reported 159,134 shares. Dubuque Bankshares And Tru Com reported 8,200 shares. 279.35 million were accumulated by Blackrock Inc. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Jane Street Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.01% or 587,300 shares. Parsons Mgmt Ri holds 0.03% or 33,182 shares in its portfolio. Gabalex Cap Management Lc, New York-based fund reported 1.80 million shares. Motco has 0% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 2,904 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 75,000 shares. Parkside Finance Savings Bank Tru reported 0.01% stake.

Summit Securities Group Llc, which manages about $547.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 1,470 shares to 1,500 shares, valued at $450,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Put) (NYSE:BMY) by 2,496 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,538 shares, and has risen its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

