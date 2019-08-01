As Ford Mtr Co Del (F) Stock Value Declined, Veritable LP Raised Holding; As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Valuation Rose, Evermay Wealth Management Boosted Stake

Veritable Lp increased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (F) by 255.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritable Lp bought 97,135 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The institutional investor held 135,127 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19M, up from 37,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritable Lp who had been investing in Ford Mtr Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.53. About 55.50M shares traded or 53.17% up from the average. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 25/04/2018 – Ford 1Q Net $1.7B; 26/04/2018 – FORD OTOMOTIV 1Q NET INCOME 432.3M LIRAS; 19/03/2018 – Local 4 WDIV Detroit: Sources: Ford looks to buy old Michigan Central Station in Corktown; 09/05/2018 – FORD: FORD F-SERIES SUPER DUTY PRODUCTION IS DOWN AT KENTUCKY; 16/05/2018 – Ford To Resume F-150, Super Duty Production — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – Ford beat analyst expectations, helped by lower taxes and cost-cutting measures; 11/05/2018 – The poem: A Broken Appointment, by Mark Ford; 26/04/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO – AS A RESULT OF AMENDMENT, MATURITY DATES OF 75% OF COMMITMENTS HAVE BEEN EXTENDED BY ONE YEAR TO APRIL 30, 2023; 07/03/2018 – NYC Pride March Grand Marshals Are Billie Jean King, Lambda Legal, Tyler Ford and Kenita Placide to Spearhead June 24th March; 09/05/2018 – Ford Motor Co to Provide Update on Response to Meridian Magnesium Products of Amer Fire, Parts Issue

Evermay Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 133.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evermay Wealth Management Llc bought 2,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 5,185 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $576,000, up from 2,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evermay Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $257.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $143.01. About 9.03M shares traded or 2.11% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 17/05/2018 – Disneyland Resort Gives Guests a Treat: More Days Than Ever to Celebrate Halloween Time at Both Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Parks, Sept. 7-Oct. 31, 2018; 19/03/2018 – Variety: Andy Bird Out as Head of Walt Disney International; 11/05/2018 – Daily Democrat: Somersworth’s Rob Memmolo learns the `Disney way’; 12/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – EXECUTIVE HAS FURTHER RULED THAT DISNEY’S OFFER MUST BE AT £10.75 IN CASH FOR EACH ORDINARY SHARE IN SKY; 08/05/2018 – CNN Money: PACIFIC: The Disney-Comcast War Gets Hot; 26/04/2018 – DISNEY SAYS NEW `AVENGERS’ OPENS WITH $39M INTERNATIONALLY; 07/05/2018 – ST Business Desk: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gatecrash US$52b Disney-Fox deal; 12/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – EXECUTIVE CONSIDERS SECURING CONTROL OF SKY MIGHT REASONABLY BE CONSIDERED TO BE SIGNIFICANT PURPOSE OF DISNEY’S ACQUIRING CONTROL OF FOX; 07/05/2018 – Fox Jumps on Report That Comcast Is Mulling Counterbid to Disney; 25/05/2018 – Disney continues to take full advantage of their 2012 purchase of Lucasfilm and the “Star Wars” franchise. Its new Star Wars-themed parks are set to open in 2019

Veritable Lp, which manages about $12.94B and $4.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IUSV) by 13,358 shares to 8,724 shares, valued at $478,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carlisle Cos Inc (NYSE:CSL) by 3,065 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,096 shares, and cut its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 71 investors sold F shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 255 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.23% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Corp owns 3.10M shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset Management Inc owns 215,704 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Credit Agricole S A holds 0% or 2,000 shares in its portfolio. 525,933 are owned by Private Advisor Group Limited Liability Company. Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 501,425 shares or 1.55% of all its holdings. Td Asset Mgmt holds 0.04% or 2.85 million shares. Scotia Cap holds 0.02% or 210,805 shares in its portfolio. Captrust invested in 0.02% or 48,512 shares. Hrt Finance Limited Liability Company holds 0.1% or 73,399 shares in its portfolio. Community Bancorp Of Raymore reported 351,000 shares. Stock Yards Comml Bank reported 62,534 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 5.87 million shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. North Star Asset Management Incorporated holds 17,143 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 15.93 million shares. 10 invested in 14,343 shares.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $203,238 activity. $103,200 worth of stock was bought by LECHLEITER JOHN C on Friday, May 10.

