As Ford Mtr Co Del (F) Stock Value Declined, Roundview Capital Increased Its Position; Nvidia (Call) (NVDA) Stake Upped by Springbok Capital Management Llc

Springbok Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (Call) (NVDA) by 53.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springbok Capital Management Llc bought 2,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The hedge fund held 7,500 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35 million, up from 4,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springbok Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.27% or $9.04 during the last trading session, reaching $162.44. About 14.24 million shares traded or 36.41% up from the average. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – Kinetica Now Available on NVIDIA GPU Cloud; 02/04/2018 – Analyst slashes profit forecast for Nvidia due to plunging cryptocurrency prices; 27/03/2018 – DisplayLink Showcases Highest Resolution Vive Pro With Vive Wireless VR Adaptor at the NVIDIA GPU Technology Conference; 30/05/2018 – Supermicro Shows Industry’s First Scale-Up Al and Machine Learning Systems based on the Latest Generation CPUs and NVIDIA Tesla V100 with NVLink GPUs for Superior Performance and Density; 14/05/2018 – Coatue Adds Micron, Exits Bank of America, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 14/03/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $285 FROM $280; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New AI Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 27/03/2018 – NVDA REPORTS SIMULATION SYSTEM TO TEST AUTONOMOUS CARS IN VR; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia revenues boosted by data centres, gamers; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SUSPENDS SELF-DRIVING VEHICLE TESTING ON PUBLIC ROADS

Roundview Capital Llc increased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (F) by 54.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roundview Capital Llc bought 40,715 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The institutional investor held 115,124 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01 million, up from 74,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roundview Capital Llc who had been investing in Ford Mtr Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $8.77. About 44.98M shares traded or 26.36% up from the average. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 22/03/2018 – NEW DELHI (Reuters) — U.S. carmaker Ford Motor Co and India’s Mahindra & Mahindra said on Thursday they have signed an agreement to develop midsize and compact sports utility vehicles (SUV) and an electric vehicle, which Ford could also potentially sell in other markets outside India; 11/05/2018 – The shortage of parts stopped production of Ford’s best-selling and most profitable vehicle, the F-150 pickup truck; 11/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR F.N WILL RESUME PRODUCTION OF F-150 PICKUPS ON FRIDAY, MAY 18 AT DEARBORN AND KANSAS CITY PLANTS; 11/05/2018 – Ford’s April China vehicle sales slump 26 pct y/y; 26/04/2018 – U.S. April auto sales seen down nearly 8 pct – J.D. Power and LMC; 26/04/2018 – FOCUS-The auto plants of the future may have a surprisingly human touch; 06/03/2018 – Baytex Reports 2017 Results With 26% Increase in Adjusted Funds Flow, 6% Increase in Reserves and Strong Eagle Ford Performance; 28/04/2018 – Michael Martinez: Ford isn’t just looking at the train station, it’s targeting almost 50 (!) properties totaling at least; 12/04/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Ford Credit Auto Lease Trst 2018-A Nts Prelim Rtgs; 16/05/2018 – FORD CITES PRODUCTION AFTER FIRE AT PARTS SUPPLIER

Springbok Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.29B and $1.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dht Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) by 246,804 shares to 53,196 shares, valued at $237,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (Call) (IWM) by 220,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 900 shares, and cut its stake in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MPWR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wesbanco Commercial Bank holds 0.02% or 2,350 shares in its portfolio. First Personal Svcs holds 333 shares. Adirondack Tru holds 0.34% or 2,711 shares in its portfolio. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma reported 0.02% stake. Alta Capital has 64,656 shares. Boston Advisors Limited accumulated 4,422 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 208,542 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 117,893 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 1.21% stake. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Ltd accumulated 23,418 shares. National Pension Ser holds 0.39% or 564,363 shares in its portfolio. Buckingham Inc accumulated 1,920 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Washington Tru stated it has 0.35% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Jupiter Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 0.02% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 3,500 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt reported 0% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 71 investors sold F shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 255 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.23% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Tru Corp invested 0.09% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Arete Wealth Advsrs Limited Co owns 0.03% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 15,781 shares. Moreover, Kistler has 0% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 500 shares. Dupont Cap Management Corporation has invested 0.04% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Stephens Ar holds 0.03% or 124,249 shares in its portfolio. Livingston Asset Management (Operating As Southport Management) owns 369,437 shares for 1.44% of their portfolio. Private Tru Co Na has invested 0.03% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Hl Fincl Services Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Pinnacle Partners invested in 0.01% or 14,569 shares. Parkside Finance National Bank & Trust & invested in 0.01% or 2,606 shares. Hoertkorn Richard Charles holds 1.02% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 174,850 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al has 489,100 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Limited reported 266,300 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Lifeplan Fincl Group holds 0% or 920 shares in its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Ltd, United Kingdom-based fund reported 39,364 shares.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $8.29 million activity. 840,962 shares were bought by FORD WILLIAM CLAY JR, worth $8.00M. 10,000 Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) shares with value of $103,200 were bought by LECHLEITER JOHN C.