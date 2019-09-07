As Ford Mtr Co Del (F) Stock Value Declined, Financial Counselors Has Cut Its Position by $2.72 Million; As Microsoft (MSFT) Shares Rose, Sandy Spring Bank Raised Stake

Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandy Spring Bank bought 2,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 249,865 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.47 million, up from 246,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandy Spring Bank who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $139.1. About 17.74M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MSFT:AZURE REV MIX SHIFT TO MODERATE RATE OF MARGIN IMPROVEMENT; 23/05/2018 – Livingston Launches Enhanced Ground Freight Offering; 26/04/2018 – RPost and Global Micro Make Email Security Ubiquitous in South Africa; 04/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft Collaboration Tools Gain Share Amid Shift to Cloud; 03/04/2018 – CIT Serves As Sole Lead Arranger on Nearly $36 Million Financing for Nordic Solar; 29/03/2018 – REFILE-Microsoft’s veteran Windows head Terry Myerson to leave company; 31/05/2018 – Infosys Extends Alliance with Microsoft for Cloud-Based Digital Transformation Solutions; 11/04/2018 – WhiteHat Security Announces New Crash Course Series to Strengthen Application Security Expertise Among Developers and Security Practitioners; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft, Amazon Show Alexa and Cortana Cozying Up Together; 05/03/2018 – Amazon has taken an early lead in the public sector with promiment clients such as the CIA, but the Microsoft’s Azure business is becoming stronger competition

Financial Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (F) by 46.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Counselors Inc sold 340,232 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The institutional investor held 384,606 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.38M, down from 724,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Counselors Inc who had been investing in Ford Mtr Co Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.59B market cap company. It closed at $9.34 lastly. It is down 5.36% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 19/03/2018 – U.S. SILICA HOLDINGS – TO SELL THREE TRANSLOADS LOCATED IN PERMIAN, EAGLE FORD AND APPALACHIAN BASINS TO CIG LOGISTICS; 14/05/2018 – U.S. safety agency wants meetings with automakers on Takata recall; 09/05/2018 – Ford Halts F-series Pickup Production After Fire, Keeps Guidance Intact — MarketWatch; 18/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR FORD ISSUES TWO SAFETY RECALLS IN NORTH AMERICA FRI,; 25/04/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO – SEES 2018 REVENUE MODESTLY HIGHER THAN 2017; SEES 2018 ADJ SHR OF $1.45 TO $1.70; 22/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Ford Credit Auto Owner Trust 2018-A; 10/03/2018 – The Province: Ontario PC leadership convention ends without official result, though sources say Ford has won…; 20/04/2018 – SlashGear: Ford Mustang Hybrid tipped for 2020; 01/05/2018 – FORD SAYS SHIFT AWAY FROM LUXURY CARS TO SUVS IS ‘BREATHTAKING’; 11/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: FORD MOTOR WILL RESUME PRODUCTION OF F-150 PICKUPS ON FRIDAY, MAY 18 AT DEARBORN AND KANSAS CITY PLANTS

Financial Counselors Inc, which manages about $2.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 3,322 shares to 79,296 shares, valued at $9.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Canadian Natl Ry Co (NYSE:CNI) by 8,068 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,586 shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 71 investors sold F shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 255 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.23% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Summit Securities Grp Incorporated Ltd holds 0.06% or 38,100 shares. Blair William And Comm Il stated it has 150,188 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 265,776 shares. Td Asset Mngmt has invested 0.04% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Green Square Cap Limited Liability Co holds 21,239 shares. Capstone Investment stated it has 0.02% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Gotham Asset Management Llc reported 11,374 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt holds 48,185 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Millennium Ltd holds 0.08% or 5.87M shares. Finemark Bancorp & has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Prudential Public Lc reported 1.76M shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 5,350 were accumulated by Nelson Roberts Investment Advsr Limited Com. Us Natl Bank De reported 722,399 shares. Burke Herbert Fincl Bank reported 0.18% stake. First Midwest Bank Trust Division has invested 0.1% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F).

Analysts await Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.29 per share. F’s profit will be $1.14B for 8.05 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Ford Motor Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.38% negative EPS growth.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $8.29 million activity. LECHLEITER JOHN C also bought $103,200 worth of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) shares. $100,038 worth of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) shares were bought by THORNTON JOHN L.

