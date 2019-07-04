As Ford Mtr Co Del (F) Stock Price Rose, Saba Capital Management LP Has Lowered Stake; Water Island Capital Upped Stake in Red Hat (RHT) by $75.40 Million as Stock Rose

Water Island Capital Llc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 216.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc bought 414,277 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The hedge fund held 605,253 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.58M, up from 190,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $187.7. About 2.26M shares traded or 36.78% up from the average. Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) has risen 12.46% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 25/04/2018 – Red Hat Accelerates Software-Defined Storage Adoption with Red Hat Storage One; 08/03/2018 Red Hat Brings the Power and Flexibility of Red Hat Virtualization to SAP HANA® Environments; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat Brings Cloud-Native Capabilities to Software Partner Ecosystem with Kubernetes Operators; 01/05/2018 – Red Hat to Livestream Red Hat Summit Press Conference and General Sessions; 15/05/2018 – Red Hat Enhances Foundation for Digital Transformation with Latest Version of Red Hat Virtualization; 07/05/2018 – Red Hat Appoints Alfred W. Zollar to Its Bd of Directors; 26/03/2018 – Red Hat 4Q Rev $772.3M; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $3.34, REV VIEW $3.37 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Growth Adds Red Hat, Exits Ulta Beauty; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT SEES 1Q REV. $800M TO $810.0M, EST. $795.0M

Saba Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (F) by 71.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saba Capital Management Lp sold 1.80M shares as the company’s stock rose 23.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 702,810 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.17 million, down from 2.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ford Mtr Co Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10.2. About 19.03 million shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 7.33% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.76% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 21/04/2018 – Ford tells WPP it will take bids from other ad agencies; 05/04/2018 – Transport Topics: Ford Concerned NAFTA Rule Changes Wouldn’t Preserve US Jobs; 15/03/2018 – FORD PLANS FIRST BATTERY-ELECTRIC VEHICLE FOR 2020; SIX BY 2022; 11/04/2018 – Ford Motor’s premium Lincoln brand plans to build as many as five new vehicles in China by 2022, according to two U.S. sources, in a move to expand sales in the world’s largest vehicle market that would also blunt the impact of U.S-China trade spats; 24/04/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Ford Credit Auto Lease Trst 2018-A Nts Rtgs; 09/05/2018 – FORD SAYS ITS PRODUCTION TOOLS NOT DAMAGED IN SUPPLIER FIRE; 05/04/2018 – UK DIESEL SALES FALL 37 PCT IN MARCH – SMMT; 27/03/2018 – INSIGHT-Uber’s use of fewer safety sensors prompts questions after Arizona crash; 15/03/2018 – Ford teases new Mustang GT500, an unnamed off-roader and performance Explorer; 16/05/2018 – Ford Resuming Output of Cash-Cow F-Series After Supplier Fire

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluemountain Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.41% or 198,879 shares in its portfolio. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 3 shares. Davis R M Inc holds 199,841 shares. Arete Wealth Advisors Lc reported 0.24% stake. Nomura has 0.12% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 160,280 shares. Brown Advisory invested in 0.02% or 33,723 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0.04% or 34,135 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board reported 0.15% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Commonwealth Savings Bank Of Australia owns 251 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Maple Capital Mngmt Inc holds 0.11% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) or 2,535 shares. Gotham Asset Ltd Liability Company reported 0.08% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Tower Research Capital Limited Liability Company (Trc) has 4,553 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Tt owns 69,600 shares. Halcyon Management Ptnrs LP invested in 9.27% or 324,187 shares. Northern Trust has invested 0.15% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT).

Analysts await Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.33 EPS, up 22.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.27 per share. F’s profit will be $1.32 billion for 7.73 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by Ford Motor Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% negative EPS growth.

Saba Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.93 billion and $2.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco High Income Tr Ii (VLT) by 89,692 shares to 1.18 million shares, valued at $16.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Dynamic Cr Opp Fd (VTA) by 3.13 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.74M shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Aberdeen Glbl Opp F (FAM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 71 investors sold F shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 255 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.23% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards And Incorporated holds 0.01% or 12,332 shares. Doliver Advsr LP owns 11,850 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma holds 0% or 1,122 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability Company accumulated 856,053 shares. Sage Group holds 3,496 shares. Roundview Cap Lc holds 115,124 shares. Diversified Trust Com holds 0.01% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) or 13,049 shares. Oppenheimer And holds 0.07% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) or 312,957 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.07% or 842,458 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Savings Bank Of Aus holds 2.45 million shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Timber Creek Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 600 shares. 34,088 were accumulated by Dorsey Whitney Trust Communication Lc. Veritable LP has 0.02% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 135,127 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada holds 6.88M shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 22,524 were accumulated by Griffin Asset Management Incorporated.