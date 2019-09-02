As Ford Mtr Co Del (F) Shares Declined, Holder Partnervest Advisory Services Trimmed by $4.00 Billion Its Holding; Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) Valuation Rose While Inca Investments Cut Holding

Partnervest Advisory Services Llc decreased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (F) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc sold 499.98M shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The institutional investor held 17,238 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $152,000, down from 500.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Ford Mtr Co Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.17. About 32.06 million shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 17/05/2018 – Ford Resumes F-Series Production After Supplier Fire (Video); 10/05/2018 – Supplier fire isn’t just hurting Ford, supply issues are rippling across auto industry; 18/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR FORD ISSUES TWO SAFETY RECALLS IN NORTH AMERICA FRI,; 14/03/2018 – FORD MOTOR CREDIT FILES MIXED SECURITIES PROSPECTUS; 04/04/2018 – Automakers were down, with Ford and General Motors off 2 percent and 1.5 percent, respectively; 17/04/2018 – FORD SAYS WILL CONTINUE TO MONITOR DEVELOPMENTS, LEARN MORE; 25/04/2018 – Ford is attempting to improve its financial health in the face of rising commodity prices and to further take advantage of the recent consumer shift toward utility vehicles; 03/04/2018 – Beth Ginzinger Named Chief Strategy Officer For Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona; 11/05/2018 – CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Ford could reopen two U.S. truck plants next Friday; 29/03/2018 – Ford Releases Proxy Statement, Outlining Proposals, Including Election of 14 Directors

Inca Investments Llc decreased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) by 24.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inca Investments Llc sold 704,262 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.72% . The institutional investor held 2.13M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.32M, down from 2.83M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inca Investments Llc who had been investing in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 8.91% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $10.84. About 3.79 million shares traded or 74.66% up from the average. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) has risen 2.37% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GGAL News: 25/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero lnteracciones reports operating income up 36.21% YoY and 10.70% QoQ, to Ps.993 million 1; 23/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CARLOS SLIM’S GRUPO FINANCIERO INBURSA SET TO ACQUIRE AROUND 13 BLN PESOS-WORTH OF MEXICO CITY AIRPORT INVESTMENT TRUST THROUGH DIFFERENT FUNDS; 25/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero Interacciones reports operating income up 36.21% YoY and 10.70% QoQ, to Ps.993 million[1]; 09/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Brookfield Property Partners, Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A, Adaptimmune Therapeuti; 06/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero Interacciones SA de Closes Below 50-D-MA; 20/03/2018 Grupo Financiero Interacciones SA de Goes Above 50-D-MA; 23/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-CARLOS SLIM’S GRUPO FINANCIERO INBURSA SET TO ACQUIRE AROUND 13 BLN PESOS-WORTH OF MEXICO CITY AIRPORT; 09/05/2018 – Argentina MERVAL Up 3.2%; Grupo Financiero Galicia Leads Advance; 21/03/2018 – Banregio Grupo Financiero SAB de Jumps 3.2%; Volume Doubles; 11/04/2018 – Fitch: Seguros Inbursa’s Ratings Reflect Legal Support From Grupo Financiero Inbursa

Inca Investments Llc, which manages about $558.00 million and $583.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARCO) by 1.00M shares to 5.42M shares, valued at $38.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for August 22nd – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Grupo Financiero Galicia (GGAL) Shares March Higher, Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” published on March 24, 2017, Seekingalpha.com published: “BMA, GGAL, PCG and QIWI among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Argentina’s stocks among premarket losers after Macri’s defeat in primary vote – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Rand Capital leads financial gainers, Mmtec and Banco Macro among losers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Analysts await Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $1.02 EPS, up 7.37% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.95 per share. GGAL’s profit will be $164.48 million for 2.66 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.85 actual EPS reported by Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -44.86% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 71 investors sold F shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 255 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.23% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Allied Advisory Services invested 0.03% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Engineers Gate Manager Lp has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Element Management Ltd accumulated 169,739 shares. 151,541 are owned by Huntington National Bank. Dupont Capital Mgmt Corp has 179,368 shares. Moreover, Eqis Cap Mngmt has 0.26% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 368,090 shares. Blue Chip Ptnrs Inc reported 0.06% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Aqr Cap Mgmt Lc holds 0% or 49,491 shares. Moreover, Jump Trading Limited Liability Company has 0.17% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 61,029 shares. Rhenman & Asset holds 0.03% or 32,405 shares. Fincl Bank Of America De has 15.30 million shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Piedmont Inv Advisors has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). 16,368 are held by Investment Counsel Incorporated. Chicago Equity Prns Lc holds 0.09% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) or 269,045 shares. 87,600 were reported by Aull & Monroe Mngmt.

Partnervest Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $418.45M and $241.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 199 shares to 1,210 shares, valued at $2.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 1,236 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,187 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $8.29 million activity. 10,200 shares were bought by THORNTON JOHN L, worth $100,038 on Thursday, May 23. 840,962 shares were bought by FORD WILLIAM CLAY JR, worth $8.00M.