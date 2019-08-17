As Ford Mtr Co Del (F) Share Value Declined, Roundview Capital Boosted by $325,720 Its Stake; Rice Hall James & Associates Position In Bjs Restaurants (BJRI) Was Increased

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc increased its stake in Bjs Restaurants Inc (BJRI) by 84.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc bought 56,476 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.00% . The institutional investor held 123,517 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.84M, up from 67,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc who had been investing in Bjs Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $733.53 million market cap company. The stock increased 9.53% or $3.12 during the last trading session, reaching $35.85. About 828,124 shares traded or 46.06% up from the average. BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) has declined 34.81% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BJRI News: 17/05/2018 – BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Files for Initial Public Offering; 17/05/2018 – BJ’s Wholesale Club Names Christopher J. Baldwin Chairman of the Board of Directors; 13/03/2018 – BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. Celebrates Pi Day with a $3.14 Pizza!; 17/05/2018 – BJ’s Wholesale Club Charts Path to New Markets: IPO Tearsheet; 22/05/2018 – BJ’s Restaurants Opens in Hagerstown, Maryland; 20/04/2018 – Leonard Green, CVC Partners to Take BJ’s Wholesale Club Public; 23/03/2018 – BJ’s Restaurants: Wesley A. Nichols Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 27/03/2018 – BJ’s Wholesale Club Offers Gas for a Penny a Gallon; 12/04/2018 – Mastercard and BJ’s Wholesale Club Enhance Checkout Experience for Shoppers with Masterpass; 17/05/2018 – BJ’S WHOLESALE CLUB FILES IPO, TO SEEK NYSE LISTING UNDER ‘BJ’

Roundview Capital Llc increased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (F) by 54.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roundview Capital Llc bought 40,715 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The institutional investor held 115,124 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01 million, up from 74,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roundview Capital Llc who had been investing in Ford Mtr Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $8.96. About 24.26 million shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 03/04/2018 – Strong economy, discounts boost automakers U.S. March sales; 24/04/2018 – CPS BUYS 34 PLUG-IN HYBRID ELECTRIC FORD F-150 PICKUP TRUCKS; 11/04/2018 – Details of Ford Motor Company Briefing on 2018 First Quarter Results; 10/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR’S AUTONOMIC CONFIRMS GAVIN SHERRY AS CEO; 10/05/2018 – FORD’S ANNUAL MEETING HAS ENDED; 10/05/2018 – PLANT FIRE SUSPENDED PRODUCTION OF FORD’S F-150 AND SUPER DUTY; 20/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Ford Credit Floorplan Master Owner Trust A Series 2018-1 & 2018-2; 26/04/2018 – U.S. April auto sales seen down nearly 8 pct – J.D. Power and LMC; 14/03/2018 – FORD AWARE OF 2 ACCIDENTS WITH ONE INJURY RELATED TO CONDITION; 14/03/2018 – WKYT: BREAKING: Ford says it knows of two crashes and one injury caused by the problem, and more than a million are being…

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $8.29 million activity. THORNTON JOHN L also bought $100,038 worth of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) shares. FORD WILLIAM CLAY JR bought $8.00 million worth of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) on Thursday, August 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 71 investors sold F shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 255 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.23% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allsquare Wealth Limited has 3,672 shares. Cls Ltd Liability holds 7,796 shares. Numerixs Invest Techs Inc stated it has 69,200 shares. Alps owns 4.47 million shares. 15.93 million are held by Tiaa Cref Management Lc. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 12,927 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bragg Advsrs holds 36,000 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Gideon Advsrs holds 26,475 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. 54,413 were accumulated by Planning Alternatives Ltd Adv. Kentucky Retirement holds 170,847 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Field Main National Bank & Trust owns 400 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 0.09% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Nuwave Invest Mngmt Lc reported 40,113 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Griffin Asset Mgmt reported 22,524 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Everett Harris And Communication Ca has invested 0% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F).

Roundview Capital Llc, which manages about $323.08M and $420.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 59,196 shares to 125,341 shares, valued at $3.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Large Option Trader Makes Aggressive Bearish Play On Ford – Benzinga” on July 09, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Why GM and Volkswagen Are Abandoning Hybrids and Ford and Toyota Are Not – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 13, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Amazon, Alphabet, Facebook, Twitter, Tesla and More Major Earnings Coming This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 21, 2019. More interesting news about Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “TransLoc CEO to step down as Ford moves to combine divisions – Triangle Business Journal” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “5 Earnings Season Takeaways For Auto Investors – Benzinga” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.51 billion and $3.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 8,498 shares to 145,021 shares, valued at $18.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verint Sys Inc (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 17,734 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 306,271 shares, and cut its stake in Calavo Growers Inc (NASDAQ:CVGW).

More notable recent BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “BJ’s Restaurants Opens in Manchester, Connecticut Nasdaq:BJRI – GlobeNewswire” on July 23, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “BJ’s Restaurants Opens in Cincinnati, Ohio Nasdaq:BJRI – GlobeNewswire” published on November 20, 2018, Fool.com published: “Higher Costs Weigh on BJ’s Restaurants’ Earnings – Motley Fool” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI) Shares Down on Earnings Miss in Q2 – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.46, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 35 investors sold BJRI shares while 64 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 22.68 million shares or 5.71% less from 24.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian Savings Bank reported 0% stake. Gsa Cap Limited Liability Partnership invested in 32,009 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 0% or 518 shares in its portfolio. Campbell And Comm Inv Adviser Limited Company owns 0.11% invested in BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) for 4,539 shares. Asset Mgmt One Limited reported 2,818 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt holds 0.01% or 7,234 shares. 717,915 were reported by Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Llc. Sei Investments Company has 0.03% invested in BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI). The Massachusetts-based Congress Asset Mgmt Ma has invested 0.04% in BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI). Sector Pension Board reported 0.01% of its portfolio in BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI). Wells Fargo Co Mn has invested 0% in BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI). Whittier Tru stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI). Ny State Teachers Retirement System reported 25,219 shares. Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon has 0.01% invested in BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI). Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 574,940 shares or 0.04% of the stock.