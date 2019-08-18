As Ford Mtr Co Del (F) Share Price Declined, Roundview Capital Has Raised Holding; Miller Investment Management LP Stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Raised by $308,050

Miller Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 27.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Investment Management Lp bought 3,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 14,050 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42M, up from 11,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $344.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $107.72. About 11.24M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 08/03/2018 – The Amazon-Berkshire-JPMorgan health venture is scouting CEOs, with tech VC John Doerr’s help; 21/05/2018 – Cimarex Presenting at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase: $4.7B 1Q Net Share Repurchases; 22/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 18; 02/04/2018 – Monday’s Market Plunge Won’t Last: JPMorgan — Barron’s Blog; 19/04/2018 – Housing Wire: JPMorgan Chase significantly expanding in Washington, D.C. area; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN’S WORKING WITH JPMORGAN ON FAYETTEVILLE STRATEGY; 12/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 03/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Kelly: Still Upbeat on Earnings — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Imperva Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Roundview Capital Llc increased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (F) by 54.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roundview Capital Llc bought 40,715 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The institutional investor held 115,124 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01 million, up from 74,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roundview Capital Llc who had been investing in Ford Mtr Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $8.96. About 24.26M shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 10/05/2018 – Supplier fire isn’t just hurting Ford, supply issues are rippling across auto industry; 09/05/2018 – KPLC: BREAKING: Ford will temporarily shut down production of its F-150 trucks because of a fire at a supplier’s plant; 09/05/2018 – FORD SAYS PICKUP TRUCK PRODUCTION SHORTAGE SHOULD HAVE ‘ADVERSE IMPACT’ ON RESULTS, BUT MAINTAINS FULL-YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EPS TARGET RANGE OF $1.45 TO $1.70; 24/04/2018 – Jalopnik: Ford Is Thinking About Giving Up On The Fusion, Focus And Fiesta In The U.S; 16/05/2018 – FORD – PARTS PRODUCED AT NOTTINGHAM ARE BEING SHIPPED VIA DAILY FLIGHTS UNTIL PRODUCTION IN EATON RAPIDS RETURNS TO PRE-FIRE LEVELS; 09/05/2018 – Ford Backs 2018 Adj EPS $1.45-Adj EPS $1.70; 10/05/2018 – MOODY’S SEES FORD LARGELY RECOVER FROM PLANT FIRE BY YEAR END; 10/05/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Ford Credit Auto Owner Trust 2018-A; Issues Presale; 17/05/2018 – Ford Resumes F-Series Production After Supplier Fire (Video); 30/04/2018 – Comstock Resources Sells Eagle Ford Shale Properties to USG Energy Gas Producter Hldgs Unit for $125M

Miller Investment Management Lp, which manages about $380.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 2,785 shares to 5,570 shares, valued at $806,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 7,475 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 276,546 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XBI).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7,659 are held by Perritt. Moreover, Bristol John W And has 2.78% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 1.00 million shares. Merriman Wealth Mngmt Llc reported 5,716 shares. First Dallas Secs holds 9,254 shares or 0.67% of its portfolio. Prelude Capital Management Limited Liability stated it has 31,030 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. 1.14M were reported by Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Private Tru Com Na reported 1.72% stake. Bryn Mawr invested in 1.76% or 319,857 shares. Westfield Capital Mngmt Com Lp accumulated 0.05% or 65,320 shares. 3.15M were reported by Voya Invest Limited. South Dakota Invest Council has 1.23% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 576,377 shares. Berkshire Asset Mngmt Lc Pa holds 3.73% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 434,485 shares. Enterprise Fincl Svcs invested in 44,014 shares or 0.97% of the stock. Optimum Inv Advisors accumulated 31,755 shares. Mcf Advsrs Limited has invested 0.15% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 71 investors sold F shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 255 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.23% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 109 are held by Kwmg Ltd Liability Company. Motley Fool Asset accumulated 67,012 shares. Webster Natl Bank N A invested in 674 shares. Aviva Pcl owns 1.48M shares. 1.57M were accumulated by Wellington Mngmt Grp Inc Llp. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.07% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Moreover, Korea Investment Corp has 0.04% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 1.09M shares. Ancora Advsrs Limited Liability invested 0.01% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Ellington Grp Incorporated Limited Co has 0.03% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Contravisory Inv Mgmt has 32 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc reported 15.64M shares. Optimum Invest has invested 0.05% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Grimes owns 0.01% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 17,285 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 2.43 million shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Millennium Mgmt Lc accumulated 5.87M shares.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $8.29 million activity. $8.00M worth of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) was bought by FORD WILLIAM CLAY JR on Thursday, August 1. $103,200 worth of stock was bought by LECHLEITER JOHN C on Friday, May 10.

Roundview Capital Llc, which manages about $323.08 million and $420.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 59,196 shares to 125,341 shares, valued at $3.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.