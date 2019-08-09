As Ford Mtr Co Del (F) Share Price Declined, Eaton Vance Management Has Trimmed Stake; As United Parcel Service (UPS) Stock Price Rose, Thornburg Investment Management Increased Position by $4.44 Million

Thornburg Investment Management Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 12.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thornburg Investment Management Inc bought 39,957 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 361,725 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.42 million, up from 321,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $117.55. About 2.16M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 04/04/2018 – Sen. Sherr Brown: Brown Announces USDA Will Soon Begin Accepting Sign-Ups for New and Improved Program that Will Assist Ohio; 13/03/2018 – OECD Ups 2019 Eurozone Growth Forecast to 2.1% from 1.9%; 25/04/2018 – UPS – STREAMLINING WORK PROCESSES THROUGH TECHNOLOGY FOR “GREATER STAFF EFFICIENCY AND RAISING OPERATING EFFICIENCY”; 21/03/2018 – Schneider Electric Announces Availability of APC Smart-UPS with Li-lon Technology for the UK & Ireland; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Pittsburgh Reassess Dist 2011-01, CA Rtg To ‘AA’; 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE – UPS INITIALLY COMMITTED TO BUY 50 N-GENS DESIGNED & DEVELOPED WITH INPUT FROM UPS’S AUTOMOTIVE ENGINEERING TEAM & DEPLOYED AS TEST FLEET; 10/05/2018 – UPS Facility Technology Wins Prestigious Innovation Award; 25/04/2018 – UPS – INITIATIVE WILL REDUCE HEADCOUNT AND LOWER ON-GOING OPERATING EXPENSE; 20/03/2018 – Texas Bombs Show FedEx, UPS Face Tough Task Preventing Attacks; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth

Eaton Vance Management decreased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (F) by 6.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eaton Vance Management sold 102,668 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The institutional investor held 1.46M shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.86 million, down from 1.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eaton Vance Management who had been investing in Ford Mtr Co Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $9.56. About 24.62 million shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 25/04/2018 – FORD 1Q ADJ. EPS 43C; EST. 41C; AUTOMOTIVE REV. BEATS ESTIMATE; 08/05/2018 – In Next Podcast, Famous New York City Cop, Bo Dietl, Calls On Ford Executive Elena Ford To Apologize To Him And His Investigato; 16/05/2018 – BREAKING: Ford to resume production of popular F-Series pickup; 02/04/2018 – CALIAN GROUP LTD – CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER KEVIN FORD SUFFERED A CARDIOVASCULAR EVENT OVER EASTER WEEKEND; 19/03/2018 – DESKTOP METAL: FORD CTO TO JOIN ITS BOARD; 25/04/2018 – Ford Expects to Hit 8% Margin Target in 2020, Two Years Earlier Than Planned; 09/03/2018 – Ford’s China vehicle sales in February fall 30 pct y/y; 21/03/2018 – Global Times: Ford in drive to rebuild ties with China; 15/03/2018 – Ford Aims To Outsell Toyota In Hybrid Vehicles In 2021; 15/03/2018 – Ford CEO Says Company Could Exceed 8% Margin Target

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $8.29 million activity. $8.00 million worth of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) was bought by FORD WILLIAM CLAY JR. 10,200 shares valued at $100,038 were bought by THORNTON JOHN L on Thursday, May 23.

Eaton Vance Management, which manages about $88.88 billion and $43.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company In (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 36,311 shares to 68,311 shares, valued at $2.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 5,585 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,024 shares, and has risen its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 71 investors sold F shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 255 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.23% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Community Bancorp Of Raymore holds 351,000 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada holds 6.88 million shares. Hbk Invests LP holds 564,626 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Tortoise Capital Limited Company owns 207 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa) has 0.04% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Pictet Asset Mgmt reported 1.69M shares. Amer Natl Registered Inv Advisor reported 0.09% stake. Moreover, Sei Investments has 0% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 134,090 shares. Nelson Roberts Inv Advisors Limited Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). 2,000 were reported by Department Mb Bancshares N A. Northeast Invest Management invested in 14,965 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Hwg Partnership invested in 0% or 57 shares. B Riley Wealth Incorporated invested in 0.02% or 12,982 shares. Ls Investment Advisors Ltd Llc has invested 0.21% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Norris Perne And French Llp Mi accumulated 0.01% or 12,349 shares.

Analysts await Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.30 EPS, up 3.45% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.29 per share. F’s profit will be $1.24 billion for 7.97 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Ford Motor Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.25% negative EPS growth.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc, which manages about $94.41 billion and $10.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 864,713 shares to 179,250 shares, valued at $15.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 25,902 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 976,368 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

