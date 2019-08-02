As Ford Mtr Co Del (F) Market Value Declined, Bridgeway Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position; Firstenergy (FE) Shareholder Luminus Management Has Upped Its Position by $34.64 Million as Stock Rose

Luminus Management Llc increased its stake in Firstenergy Corp (FE) by 22.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luminus Management Llc bought 844,996 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The hedge fund held 4.54 million shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $188.81M, up from 3.69 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luminus Management Llc who had been investing in Firstenergy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $44.26. About 81,664 shares traded. FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has risen 25.99% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FE News: 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES MURRAY ENERGY’S CFR TO CAA1, OUTLOOK STABLE; 23/04/2018 – FirstEnergy Unit, Its Subsidiaries and FENOC to Receive Assistance From FirstEnergy on Key Business Matters During the Restructuring Process; 05/04/2018 – BTL Group Roadshow Scheduled By GMP FirstEnergy for Apr. 12; 06/03/2018 – Met-Ed Restoring Major Power Lines Following Severe Winter Storm; 05/03/2018 – FIRSTENERGY CORP FE.N – MET-ED EXPECTS MAJORITY OF CUSTOMERS TO BE RESTORED TO SERVICE BY LATE TONIGHT; 29/03/2018 – FIRSTENERGY FILES FOR DOE EMERGENCY ORDER TO KEEP PLANTS ONLINE; 25/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY CORP FE.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $32; 29/03/2018 – FirstEnergy Solutions Seeks Emergency Order to Avert Power Crisis; 01/04/2018 – FirstEnergy Generation Units File for Bankruptcy After Seeking Federal Bailout; 28/03/2018 – FIRSTENERGY FILES DEACTIVATION NOTICES FOR THREE NUCLEAR PLANTS

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (F) by 38.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc sold 1.65M shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The institutional investor held 2.60M shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.82 million, down from 4.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ford Mtr Co Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $9.24. About 1.98M shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 23/04/2018 – Impossible Objects Adds Ford® as Customer; 10/05/2018 – MOODY’S SEES FORD LARGELY RECOVER FROM PLANT FIRE BY YEAR END; 21/03/2018 – Two Ford Executives Recently Hired From Silicon Valley Opt to Leave Company; 10/03/2018 – Montreal Gazette: Ontario PC leadership convention ends without official result, though sources say Ford has won; 14/03/2018 – FORD AWARE OF 2 ACCIDENTS WITH ONE INJURY RELATED TO CONDITION; 25/04/2018 – FORD SAYS ON TRACK TO DELIVER SELF-DRIVING CARS BY 2021; 10/04/2018 – FORD INTRODUCES FIVE NEW MODELS AT EVENT IN CHONGQING, CHINA; 27/03/2018 – NARA: Ford After Five program; 09/05/2018 – Companies such as Boeing and Ford Motor have also expressed interest in the program, sources said, though it was unclear whether they had joined applications and what they would be testing; 15/03/2018 – FORD SAYS FORD BRAND TARGETING N. AMERICA’S FRESHEST LINEUP AMONG FULL-LINE MAKERS BY 2020, REPLACING OVER 75 PCT OF ITS CURRENT PORTFOLIO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold FE shares while 158 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 461.44 million shares or 3.48% more from 445.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shelton Cap Mngmt holds 0.11% or 1,111 shares in its portfolio. Spectrum Mgmt Grp holds 0.04% or 3,345 shares. Optimum Inv Advsr owns 179 shares. Nwq Investment Mngmt Ltd has invested 2.31% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Kemnay Advisory Service, a New York-based fund reported 83,808 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca holds 16,801 shares. Proshare Limited Liability Corporation holds 64,271 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Johnson Investment Counsel invested in 0.01% or 9,772 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Aviva Public Limited Co holds 184,061 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Lc invested in 308 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Farmers Tru, Ohio-based fund reported 11,695 shares. Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.06% invested in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) for 97,981 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman invested in 0% or 3,800 shares. Gulf Int Commercial Bank (Uk) Limited has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE).

Luminus Management Llc, which manages about $3.51B and $4.66 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (NYSE:TRQ) by 3.06M shares to 14.59M shares, valued at $24.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 715,292 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.40 million shares, and cut its stake in Mrc Global Inc (NYSE:MRC).

Analysts await Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.30 EPS, up 3.45% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.29 per share. F’s profit will be $1.20 billion for 7.70 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Ford Motor Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.25% negative EPS growth.

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.34B and $8.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spero Therapeutics Inc by 26,000 shares to 54,579 shares, valued at $699,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Semgroup Corp (NYSE:SEMG) by 22,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 334,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $203,238 activity. On Thursday, May 23 the insider THORNTON JOHN L bought $100,038.