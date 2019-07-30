As Ford Mtr Co Del (F) Market Valuation Rose, Roundview Capital Has Upped by $325,720 Its Stake; Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Stake in Under Armour (UA) Upped by $13.63 Million

Roundview Capital Llc increased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (F) by 54.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roundview Capital Llc bought 40,715 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 115,124 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01 million, up from 74,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roundview Capital Llc who had been investing in Ford Mtr Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $9.6. About 35.28 million shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 7.33% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.76% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 13/04/2018 – Doug Ford’s Figures “Way Off”: Coalition Deeply Concerned About His Statements on Hospitals in Northern Ontario; 23/05/2018 – GOOG, GM, F and 1 more: Uber shutting down self-driving operations in Arizona; 25/04/2018 – Ford CEO Plans $11.5 Billion More Cuts, Pulls Ahead Margin Goal; 07/05/2018 – Steven Sinofsky : Gas prices are going up, a lot–20% over past year. Oil at $70 again. (Source AAA).Oh and Ford will focu; 18/05/2018 – FORD RECALL INCL SELECT 2018 F-650 & F-750 VEHICLES, ECOSPORT; 29/05/2018 – Former Neurosurgery Chairman of Henry Ford Health System, Dr. Mark Rosenblum, Joins NICO Corporation Board of Directors; 01/05/2018 – FORD MONTHLY SALES CALL HAS ENDED; 14/03/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO F.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $15 FROM $10; 13/03/2018 – Watts Water Technologies Elects New Director; 10/05/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE FORD CREDIT AUTO OWNER TRUST 2018-A; ISSUE

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Under Armour Inc (UA) by 25.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought 649,166 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.68% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.24M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.54M, up from 2.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in Under Armour Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $24.39. About 2.42 million shares traded or 10.43% up from the average. Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) has risen 13.75% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.32% the S&P500.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $203,238 activity. The insider LECHLEITER JOHN C bought $103,200.

Roundview Capital Llc, which manages about $323.08 million and $420.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 59,196 shares to 125,341 shares, valued at $3.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Ford Shares Plunge After Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Automakers Choose California Over Trump – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ford a single-digit stock again – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Think Tesla Will Soon Dominate Pickups? Think Again, Says Ford – The Motley Fool” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Detroit automakers prep for UAW talks – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

