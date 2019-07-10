As Ford Mtr Co Del (F) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Arete Wealth Advisors Lowered by $379,056 Its Holding; Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) Position Has Boosted by Pioneer Trust Bank N A

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (F) by 75.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc sold 47,382 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,781 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $139,000, down from 63,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ford Mtr Co Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.12. About 27.10M shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 7.33% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.76% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 25/04/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO SAYS PLAN TO REDUCE CUMULATIVE CAPITAL SPENDING BY $5 BLN TO $29 BLN OVER 2019-2022 TIME FRAME; 16/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO F.N SAYS F-150 PICKUP TRUCK PRODUCTION WILL RESUME AT DEARBORN, MICHIGAN, PLANT ON FRIDAY MAY 18 FOLLOWING FIRE AT AUTO SUPPLIER; 03/04/2018 – March US auto sales top estimates at GM, Ford, Chrysler; 10/03/2018 – DOUG FORD, EX-TORONTO MAYOR’S BROTHER, TO LEAD ONTARIO PC: CBC; 12/04/2018 – PAICE – CO, THE ABELL FOUNDATION WILL DROP ITS REQUEST TO BAN FORD FROM IMPORTING CERTAIN HYBRID VEHICLES; 16/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO – FORD IS RESUMING PRODUCTION OF F-150 PICKUP AT DEARBORN TRUCK PLANT ON FRIDAY; 10/05/2018 – FORD’S ANNUAL MEETING HAS ENDED; 12/04/2018 – PAICE – REACHED AN AGREEMENT TO LICENSE ALL OF ITS HYBRID VEHICLE TECHNOLOGY TO FORD MOTOR COMPANY; 22/03/2018 – In latest Podcast, Washington D.C. attorney Lanny Davis educates public on details of Versata case against Ford; 12/04/2018 – RPT-FOCUS-Ford to ramp up Lincoln rollout in China in bid to catch rivals

Pioneer Trust Bank N A increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) by 43.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Trust Bank N A bought 4,135 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,588 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.39M, up from 9,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $253.48. About 549,152 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500.

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $501.94M and $479.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) by 17,805 shares to 33,287 shares, valued at $1.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adobe Sys Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3,092 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,785 shares, and has risen its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT).

More notable recent Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Fordâ€™s U.S. Sales Slumped in the Second Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ford: Too Risky To Invest – Seeking Alpha” published on June 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Credit Suisse sees 30% upside on Ford – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ford ramps up profitability push in Europe – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NYSE: NAT) – 2018 Annual report on Form 20-F – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $203,238 activity. THORNTON JOHN L bought $100,038 worth of stock or 10,200 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 71 investors sold F shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 255 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.23% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trustmark Bankshares Trust Department reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Parkside Bancshares & invested in 0.01% or 2,606 shares. First Personal Fincl Services reported 0% stake. Panagora Asset Mngmt reported 215,704 shares. Riverhead Capital Limited Liability Company accumulated 184,915 shares. Crestwood Grp Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 11,500 shares in its portfolio. 2,200 were accumulated by Hartford Fin Mngmt. Adage Prtnrs Gp Lc owns 0.11% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 4.79 million shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca holds 4,000 shares. Cornerstone Inv Prtn Limited Company holds 0.08% or 197,985 shares. Norris Perne French Limited Liability Partnership Mi owns 0.01% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 12,349 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 0% or 15.64M shares. Macroview Mngmt Ltd reported 322 shares. Bryn Mawr Co holds 0% or 10,100 shares. Mcf Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 11,336 shares.

Analysts await Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 22.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.27 per share. F’s profit will be $1.32B for 7.67 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by Ford Motor Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% negative EPS growth.