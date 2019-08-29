As Ford Mtr Co Del (F) Market Valuation Declined, Partnervest Advisory Services Lowered by $4.00 Billion Its Holding; As Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) Stock Value Rose, Rock Springs Capital Management LP Increased Holding by $2.19 Million

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 76.33% . The hedge fund held 180,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.19M, up from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mirati Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $83.82. About 74,671 shares traded. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) has risen 68.74% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.74% the S&P500. Some Historical MRTX News: 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys 4.1% Position in Mirati Therapeutics; 15/05/2018 – Pointstate Capital Buys New 1% Position in Mirati Therapeutics; 23/04/2018 – DJ Mirati Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRTX)

Partnervest Advisory Services Llc decreased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (F) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc sold 499.98 million shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The institutional investor held 17,238 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $152,000, down from 500.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Ford Mtr Co Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $9.1. About 8.23M shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 15/03/2018 – BlackRock: Bill Ford, Peggy Johnson, Mark Wilson Join Bd; 12/05/2018 – Ford’s halting of F-series production was quick. The company will resume production on May 18th; 13/04/2018 – FIAT CEO HAS `DESIRE’ FOR BETTER MARGINS THAN GM, FORD IN 4Q; 09/05/2018 – The shortage of parts could knock out production of Ford’s best selling and most profitable vehicle, the F-150 pickup truck; 05/04/2018 – UK DIESEL SALES FALL 37 PCT IN MARCH – SMMT; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s: WildHorse CFR Reflects Single-Basin Concentration in Eagle Ford Shale; 09/05/2018 – MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM TOLD EMPLOYEES IT IS ‘WORKING WITH THE CUSTOMERS’ TO RELOCATE PRODUCTION TO STRATHROY -INTERNAL MEMO; 01/05/2018 – Ford Motor April U.S. Total Vehicle Sales Down 4.7%; 15/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO – A PROPOSAL RELATING TO DISCLOSURE OF CO’S POLITICAL ACTIVITIES AND EXPENDITURES WAS REJECTED; 14/05/2018 – U.S. safety agency wants meetings with automakers on Takata recall

Analysts await Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.30 EPS, up 3.45% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.29 per share. F’s profit will be $1.20 billion for 7.58 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Ford Motor Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.25% negative EPS growth.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $8.29 million activity. $8.00M worth of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) shares were bought by FORD WILLIAM CLAY JR. THORNTON JOHN L also bought $100,038 worth of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) on Thursday, May 23.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $96.28 million activity. $6.37M worth of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) shares were sold by Avoro Capital Advisors LLC. Shares for $71.27M were sold by Boxer Capital – LLC on Wednesday, July 17.

