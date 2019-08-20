As Ford Mtr Co Del Com (F) Stock Declined, Fiduciary Trust Company Boosted by $691,824 Its Stake; Bridgewater Associates LP Has Trimmed Position in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (CM) by $2.67 Million as Valuation Declined

Fiduciary Trust Company increased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del Com (F) by 154.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Trust Company bought 86,478 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The institutional investor held 142,537 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25 million, up from 56,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Trust Company who had been investing in Ford Mtr Co Del Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $8.99. About 16.92 million shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 26/04/2018 – FORD OTOMOTIV 1Q NET INCOME 432.3M LIRAS; 11/05/2018 – The poem: A Broken Appointment, by Mark Ford; 10/05/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE FORD CREDIT AUTO OWNER TRUST 2018-A; ISSUE; 25/04/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO – QTRLY AUTOMOTIVE REVENUE $39.01 BLN VS $36.48 BLN; 09/05/2018 – Ford Motor Company to Provide Update on Response to Meridian Magnesium Products of America Fire, Parts Issue; 22/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS HENRY FORD HEALTH SYSTEM’S (Ml) A3; OUTLOOK POSITIVE; 03/04/2018 – TABLE-March Canada light vehicle sales by major automakers; 11/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR F.N WILL RESUME PRODUCTION OF F-150 PICKUPS ON FRIDAY, MAY 18 AT DEARBORN AND KANSAS CITY PLANTS; 19/04/2018 – NEWPEK SOLD AREA IN EAGLE FORD SHALE FOR $90M: FERNANDEZ; 09/05/2018 – Ford temporarily halts F-series, Super Duty production because of parts shortage

Bridgewater Associates Lp decreased its stake in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (CM) by 19.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgewater Associates Lp sold 33,763 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.36% . The hedge fund held 138,276 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.93M, down from 172,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgewater Associates Lp who had been investing in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $74.37. About 234,419 shares traded. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) has declined 13.57% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CM News: 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Adj EPS C$2.95; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Canadian Commercial Banking, Wealth Management Net C$310M; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Canadian Personal, Small Business Banking Net C$584M; 27/03/2018 CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE – DOMESTIC PUBLIC OFFERING OF $1.50 BLN OF 3.45% DEBENTURES DUE APRIL 4, 2028; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE CM.TO – QTRLY SHR $2.89; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Return on Common Shareholder Equity 17%; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank Announces New Normal Course Issuer Bid; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Provision for Credit Losses C$212M; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q EPS C$2.89; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE – QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS $2.95

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 71 investors sold F shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 255 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.23% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paradigm Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 93,850 shares. 91,487 were accumulated by Invsts Asset Management Of Georgia Incorporated Ga Adv. Bancorp Of America De owns 15.30 million shares. Dupont Capital Mngmt Corporation has 0.04% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Zeke Advsrs Ltd holds 139,322 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. First Trust Limited Partnership stated it has 6.31M shares. Texas-based Hourglass Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Pitcairn owns 14,864 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. North Star Invest Mgmt reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Alps accumulated 4.47M shares. Ameritas Investment Prtn has 177,886 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Com holds 17,500 shares. Advantage owns 335 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.11% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Metropolitan Life Ins Communications Ny has 18,261 shares.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $8.29 million activity. THORNTON JOHN L also bought $100,038 worth of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) on Thursday, May 23. 840,962 shares valued at $8.00M were bought by FORD WILLIAM CLAY JR on Thursday, August 1.

Fiduciary Trust Company, which manages about $3.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 267 shares to 36,985 shares, valued at $43.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 12,380 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 595,338 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Analysts await Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) to report earnings on August, 22 before the open. They expect $2.29 EPS, down 3.78% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.38 per share. CM’s profit will be $1.01 billion for 8.12 P/E if the $2.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.23 actual EPS reported by Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.69% EPS growth.